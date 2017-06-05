Brock Weimer, a graduate of Edwardsville High School, hit 15 home runs his sophomore year to tie a season record at SIUE.
June 05, 2017

SIUE’s Weimer names finalist for national breakout player of the year

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville sophomore catcher Brock Weimer, a graduate of Edwardsville High School, has been named a semifinalist for the 2017 Gregg Olson Award presented by Toolshed Sports.

The award is given annually to college baseball’s breakout player of the year.

Weimer has elevated his game following his freshman season. Recently named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference first team, Weimer finished third on the team with a .329 batting average, while leading the Cougars with 15 home runs and 50 RBIs. His 15 home runs tied the single-season school record.

As a freshman in 2016, Weimer hit .216 in 32 games. He hit four doubles and drove in 15 runs. He did not hit a home run.

Weimer is one of three OVC players among 25 semifinalists, joining Belmont designated hitter Nick Egli and Tennessee Tech DH Ryan Flick.

Finalists for the award will be announced during NCAA Super Regional action. The winner of the 2017 Gregg Olson Award will be named in Omaha, Nebraska, during the College World Series.

The award is named for former Auburn pitcher Gregg Olson. Olson became one of the top collegiate pitchers in the country following a freshman season where he enjoyed only mixed success.

