Wide receiver pops the question during SEMO football practice

Former Alton High School wide receiver Tyler McLemore opened his heart during football practice at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau Wednesday.
And she said “yes.”
Coach Tom Matukewicz posted the video to YouTube of McLemore proposing to his girlfriend and assistant athletic trainer Hollyce Reynolds.
In the middle of a Redhawks practice, McLemore showed up on the Houck Stadium video board to deliver a prerecorded message.
“I knew from the day I met you I wanted to make you mine forever,” he said. “Hollyce Marie Reynolds, will you marry me?”
SEMO Wide Receiver Tyler Mclemore surprised his girlfriend Holly with a marriage proposal at today's football workout! And she said YES!!!Thanks to SEMO Sports Information for the pictures.Posted by Todd Richards KFVS on Wednesday, June 28, 2017
As a surprised Reynolds watched with her hands cupped over her face, McLemore dropped to a knee and presented Reynolds the ring as his Redhawks teammates gathered around the couple and cheered.
The celebration continued until a coach’s whistle put the team back to work preparing for their Sept. 2 season opener at Kansas.
As a senior at Alton, McLemore led the Redbirds with nine touchdowns and was among area leaders with 41 pass receptions for 732 yards. Last season at SEMO, the Godfrey native caught 16 passes for 210 yards.
McLemore also was a US Junior Olympics Gold medalist in Tae Kwon Do and, according to the SEMO football website, is majoring in health.
The bride-to-be is from Ozark, Missouri and works as a graduate assistant on the SEMO training staff.
Comments