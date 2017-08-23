More Videos

The National Park Service is turning 101 this year 2:13

The National Park Service is turning 101 this year

Pause
Grandfather recalls finding his grandson dead from overdose 3:20

Grandfather recalls finding his grandson dead from overdose

Judge discusses changes to Illinois child support 2:07

Judge discusses changes to Illinois child support

The 2016 Midwest Salute to the Arts Best of Show winner 1:25

The 2016 Midwest Salute to the Arts Best of Show winner

Child's love of fashion inspires nonprofit to help children in crisis 2:14

Child's love of fashion inspires nonprofit to help children in crisis

The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017

The total eclipse sequence at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale 0:33

The total eclipse sequence at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale

100 years and counting: Shiloh woman has secret to longevity 2:50

100 years and counting: Shiloh woman has secret to longevity

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 1:24

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse

Why are fewer kids playing high school football? 2:50

Why are fewer kids playing high school football?

  • Terrence Hargrove Jr. gets a big dunk for East St. Louis in win over West

    Terrence Hargrove Jr. breaks into the open court for a runout dunk in the East St. Louis Flyers' 72-66 victory over Belleville West on Saturday.

Terrence Hargrove Jr. breaks into the open court for a runout dunk in the East St. Louis Flyers' 72-66 victory over Belleville West on Saturday. dwilhelm@bnd.com
Terrence Hargrove Jr. breaks into the open court for a runout dunk in the East St. Louis Flyers' 72-66 victory over Belleville West on Saturday. dwilhelm@bnd.com

College Sports

Mizzou’s Martin now has his eyes on East Side’s Hargrove

By Todd Eschman

teschman@bnd.com

August 23, 2017 11:16 AM

Cuonzo Martin has his recruitment sights on another product of his hometown.

The University of Missouri men’s basketball coach, who hails from East St. Louis, has officially offered a scholarship to Flyers junior Terrence Hargrove Jr.

The 6-foot-6, 180-pound forward averaged 13.4 points and a team-high 10.9 rebounds as a sophomore last season. Rivals rated Hargrove as a three-star prospect.

Hargrove confirmed the offer on social media, tweeting a photo of himself wearing a Tigers’ jersey under a question: “How does this look?”

The offer is Hargrove’s second. According to 247sports.com he also has an offer from Saint Louis University. He’s also made an official visit to Kansas and has received overtures from Wisconsin.

Martin assembled one of the best recruiting classes for 2017-18, which includes Jeremiah Tilmon, Hargrove’s former teammate at East Side. The Tigers also hooked graduated Belleville East star Javon Pickett, who had to reclassify his status until a scholarship becomes available in the 2018 offseason, and Michael Porter Jr., the concensus top recruit in the nation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Former Belleville West star Brian Hill bumped to Day 3 of NFL draft

View More Video