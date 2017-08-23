Mizzou’s Martin now has his eyes on East Side’s Hargrove

Cuonzo Martin has his recruitment sights on another product of his hometown.
The University of Missouri men’s basketball coach, who hails from East St. Louis, has officially offered a scholarship to Flyers junior Terrence Hargrove Jr.
The 6-foot-6, 180-pound forward averaged 13.4 points and a team-high 10.9 rebounds as a sophomore last season. Rivals rated Hargrove as a three-star prospect.
Hargrove confirmed the offer on social media, tweeting a photo of himself wearing a Tigers’ jersey under a question: “How does this look?”
How does this look? pic.twitter.com/s5HVa2IYdi— Terrence Hargrove Jr (@TerrenceHargro1) August 19, 2017
The offer is Hargrove’s second. According to 247sports.com he also has an offer from Saint Louis University. He’s also made an official visit to Kansas and has received overtures from Wisconsin.
Martin assembled one of the best recruiting classes for 2017-18, which includes Jeremiah Tilmon, Hargrove’s former teammate at East Side. The Tigers also hooked graduated Belleville East star Javon Pickett, who had to reclassify his status until a scholarship becomes available in the 2018 offseason, and Michael Porter Jr., the concensus top recruit in the nation.
