Jeff Jacobs: UConn's female athletes inspire and unify

Gabby Williams had just finished a dominant performance at Notre Dame last December – 19 points, 12 rebounds, five steals – when Geno Auriemma chose to express his admiration for her social consciousness.
There in the Joyce Center, it seemed like the perfect time to ask her about it. The result? Crickets.
"I know I deferred on this question last year," Williams said Thursday.
The UConn All-American did not defer during a national media day at ESPN.
"When I step off the court, I'm going to be a black female, I'm not going to be a basketball player," Williams said. "People are going to see me as that. I need to make sure I feel safe. I think it is good athletes are starting to use their voice, taking advantage of the privilege we have – we are privileged – to use the platform to be helpful to someone other than theirselves."
There is much to admire about Breanna Stewart speaking out in The Players' Tribune about the sexual abuse she suffered as a young girl.
"Brave, selfless," said Dawn Staley, coach of national champion South Carolina.
"I'm incredibly proud of her," Williams said. "What she did is going to help so many people. She's so brave."
In her courage to share the worst of her life to make other lives better, Stewart has given us an added gift. That is the realization athletes who put public words to their social consciousness aren't inherently divisive to a nation.
"People are always talking: 'Athletes stick to sports, stay away from political,' " Williams said. "It's not political. It's not political at all. This is their lives. Breanna Stewart, being the best player in the country, didn't prevent that from happening to her."
Auriemma found a vital, sweeping metaphor in Stewart's words.
"There has been a lot of attention the last few years on what started out as one quarterback taking a knee that then became what's wrong with our country?" Auriemma said. "There are a lot of things that aren't right. You can hide from it, pretend, but when you wake up the next morning, it's still not right.
"The police brutality thing, the unfair practices aimed at a certain segment of our population is immoral. It's unacceptable and reprehensible. That's the stuff that happens in third world countries."
The point was made by Colin Kaepernick and others.
"Then it shifted focus to what the president said," Auriemma said. "It became a completely different dialogue.
"What gets lost in all this is everybody has things they struggle with and keep to themselves. I do. Things about my childhood that I think are maybe not too dissimilar from a lot of people. Just because you don't take a knee doesn't mean you agree with everything that's going on."
Auriemma is convinced this is where Stewart's unselfishness meets her genius.
"Isn't what she has done a metaphor for everything else we've been talking about?" Auriemma said. "This is where we were. This is how bad it was. This is how cruel and unjust it was. This is where I am today. This is where I'm going. In that article, she summed up all these things people are trying to get across to everybody.
"We were hurt like hell, but that doesn't mean we have to stay there. I chose not to stay there. I've moved on and made it better for me with the help of a lot of people. What better example than that? Stewy put herself out there. I don't think I could have done it. At the same time it was real and it hits home even more because it's a child. When it's a child, there's only one side to the argument."
Staley saw this, too.
"As an athlete we want to entertain," Staley said. "But we're just not basketball players. We're people. We grow up. We mature. We share. You want to share your gift, even if isn't the white picket fence story.
"What happened to Stewy happens to so many different people. A lot of times you can't relate with them. It's an unknown person. We all can relate to Stewy. We watched her grow into an incredible basketball player and now a woman. For her to give us a view of what sexual abuse looks like is incredibly meaningful. I know she has won championship after championship. This is probably the biggest one to win, a championship in life, because of so many people she reached."
Staley, who coached Stewart on the national team, is never afraid to speak her mind. Her team is the first women's basketball champion since 1983 not to get an invite from the White House. Her reaction to the Trump snub? "I'm not worried about an invite from the White House. I'm worried about an invitation to the 2018 NCAA Tournament." She has seen Stewart as someone who likes to quietly enter a room, quietly win championships and quietly go about her business. She was surprised Stewart spoke out.
"It shows what the strength of a woman is," Staley said. "We can prevail through anything."
McKayla Maroney, Stewart, the MeToo movement that began after the revelations about director Harvey Weinstein, has moved to the sports world. It is a lot more than a hashtag.
"There's a great movement in the country right now for women to stand up and raise their voice and to look at what they've been through and to talk about it so that it helps other women," Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw said. "We're not naive to think it only goes on in Hollywood. We fought a long time to get where we are. We need to keep fighting."
Sometimes the fight is as collegial as athletes debating socially relevant matters, being open with each other. Williams calls it their "safe space." An event can trigger a spirited conversation.
"I know some days my teammates have to come in and hear my big mouth in the locker room," Williams said. "We've had a lot more talk about social consciousness, being aware of what's going. It's not necessarily activism. I think that's more of a personal choice. This is more about how another teammate feels."
If there was ever to be any kind of protest, say kneeling for the national anthem, Williams was steadfast.
"It would be something all of us would do together, players and coaches included," she said.
The UConn women have a no tweeting rule during the season. Williams likes it. She stays away from even looking at her Twitter feed as much as possible. Unsolicited analysis of play can be a distraction. Twitter beefs about social issues can be draining.
"With the polarization of the country, everybody is so strongly opinionated," Williams said. "If somebody doesn't agree with somebody it's an issue now."
That's the beauty of Breanna Stewart. She stood up. She inspired.
