Mizzou and Illini revive Braggin’ Rights football series

It’s still a few seasons away, but athletic department officials at both the University of Illinois and Missouri University have agreed to resume the football Braggin’ Rights game.
A four-year home-and-home football series between the Illini and Tigers will resume beginning with the 2026 schedule.
Mizzou will travel to Illinois for a Sept. 26, 2026 contest in Champaign, with the Illini returning the game the following year to Columbia on Sept. 18, 2027.
The border rivalry goes back to 1894, with Illinois holding a 17-7 series advantage. Mizzou has won six straight and seven of the last eight. The teams last met at the Dome in St. Louis in 2010, with the Tigers coming away with a 23-13 victory.
“Resuming our series with Missouri will be a great thing,” Illini coach Lovie Smith said. “The schools represent great conferences, they represent border states, and the schools compete in several other sports, including the Braggin’ Rights Series in basketball. This is just a natural fit.”
