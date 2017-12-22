More Videos

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville 1:03

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville

Pause
What should SWIC look for in new president? 2:25

What should SWIC look for in new president?

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Illinois men’s basketball coach on facing Missouri in Braggin' Rights game 1:04

Illinois men’s basketball coach on facing Missouri in Braggin' Rights game

Steve Scalise returns to Congress 2:42

Steve Scalise returns to Congress

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Illinois freshman Mark Smith talks about his first Braggin' Rights game 1:58

Illinois freshman Mark Smith talks about his first Braggin' Rights game

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 3:04

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School

An inside look at a new gym made for kids 1:07

An inside look at a new gym made for kids

Flashing lights spotted in sky 0:22

Flashing lights spotted in sky

  • Illinois freshman Mark Smith talks about his first Braggin' Rights game

    Edwardsville High School graduate Mark Smith talks about his first Braggin’ Rights game against Missouri.

Edwardsville High School graduate Mark Smith talks about his first Braggin’ Rights game against Missouri. David Wilhelm dwilhelm@bnd.com
Edwardsville High School graduate Mark Smith talks about his first Braggin’ Rights game against Missouri. David Wilhelm dwilhelm@bnd.com

College Sports

Local contingent to get first real feel of Illinois-Missouri Braggin’ Rights rivalry

By David Wilhelm

dwilhelm@bnd.com

December 22, 2017 01:15 PM

UPDATED 5 HOURS 38 MINUTES AGO

ST. LOUIS

Cuonzo Martin, Jeremiah Tilmon and Mark Smith are no strangers to the annual Braggin’ Rights game between Illinois and the Missouri Tigers.

Martin, the first-year Tigers coach, grew up in East St. Louis and doesn’t need a lecture on the importance of the game to both teams.

“I’m excited,” Martin said. “I’ve watched it for many years. Great energy and passion from both sides. I think it’s one of the best events on that day in the country when you talk about sports – not just college sports.”

East St. Louis High graduate Tilmon, a 6-foot-10 freshman at Missouri who originally signed with Illinois, watched the game every year, as did Edwardsville High graduate Smith, a 6-4 freshman at Illinois.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville 1:03

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville

Pause
What should SWIC look for in new president? 2:25

What should SWIC look for in new president?

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Illinois men’s basketball coach on facing Missouri in Braggin' Rights game 1:04

Illinois men’s basketball coach on facing Missouri in Braggin' Rights game

Steve Scalise returns to Congress 2:42

Steve Scalise returns to Congress

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Illinois freshman Mark Smith talks about his first Braggin' Rights game 1:58

Illinois freshman Mark Smith talks about his first Braggin' Rights game

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 3:04

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School

An inside look at a new gym made for kids 1:07

An inside look at a new gym made for kids

Flashing lights spotted in sky 0:22

Flashing lights spotted in sky

  • Illinois men’s basketball coach on facing Missouri in Braggin' Rights game

    Fighting Illini coach Brad Underwood talks about facing Missouri in the Braggin’ Rights game Saturday in St. Louis

Illinois men’s basketball coach on facing Missouri in Braggin' Rights game

Fighting Illini coach Brad Underwood talks about facing Missouri in the Braggin’ Rights game Saturday in St. Louis

David Wilhelm dwilhelm@bnd.com

But seeing the action from a distance and participating in it will be two different animals for Martin, Tilmon and Smith at 7 p.m. Saturday at sold-out Scottrade Center in St. Louis. That’s when the slumping Illini (8-5), who have dropped five of their last seven, will try to take down the Tigers (10-2), on a five-game winning streak, for the fifth consecutive time.

Illinois leads the all-time series in St. Louis 24-12 and is looking for traction under first-year coach Brad Underwood, another newbie to the Braggin’ Rights tradition.

“It’s exciting,” Underwood said. “I coach basketball to be a part of games like this, and I hope we recruit athletes to be a part of games like this. I love rivalry games. They’re very exciting for the fans, and they create the atmosphere. This is one that has tremendous history, tremendous passion. It’s had great coaches, great players and great finishes. This rivalry has had everything you could want — and more.

“I don’t think Illinois fans don’t have a real love affair for Missouri fans. That’s been one of the few things I’ve been told. I don’t come at it from that side. I come at it from the basketball side — more as a bystander.”

Mark Smith
Illinois freshman Mark Smith is averaging 8.6 points for the Fighting Illini. Smith, graduate of Edwardsville High, was Mr. Basketball in Illinois as a senior.
Stephen Haas AP

Illinois’ last four wins in the series have come down to the final moments. The Illini won 65-64 in 2013, 62-59 in 2014 and 68-63 in 2015 before posting a 75-66 victory last year before the smallest crowd to ever watch the game in St. Louis (12,409).

The fans are back this year, with the game being declared a sellout Wednesday.

“We’ve got a very good Mizzou team. Cuonzo has done a great job,” Underwood said. “The influx of talent there has been very solid. They’re a very good basketball team.”

Tilmon decommitted from the Illini after John Groce was fired and Underwood, the former coach at Oklahoma State, was hired. Tilmon has started all 12 games and is averaging 9.8 points and five rebounds, with 13 blocked shots.

“I wish nothing but the best for Jeremiah,” Underwood said. “That’s a young man trying to reach and achieve his dreams and goals.

“If (his transfer) was unique to us ... It’s not. It’s a common thing that happens all the time in basketball today. Kids feel more comfortable in certain situations when things happen. I don’t know what his process was. We were obviously excited about his possibilities, but he chose to go in a different direction. I haven’t lost sleep over it. I wish him nothing but the best.”

Jeremiah Tilmon
Missouri freshman Jeremiah Tilmon, a graduate of East St. Louis High, will be playing in his first Braggin’ Rights game Saturday against Illinois in St. Louis.
L.G. Patterson AP

Smith, who was Mr. Basketball in Illinois as a senior and won the News-Democrat’s Large-School Player of the Year award, has started 12 of the Illini’s 13 games. He is averaging 8.6 points but Underwood is high on what he brings to the club.

“Mark’s a guy that has a lot of leadership (qualities),” Underwood said. “It’s not easy because it’s all the time. It’s not when you choose to do it or when you feel right. There’s a certain level of confidence you have to have when you do that. Mark’s going to be that guy.

“Trent (Frazier) has some of that charisma and unbelievable swagger. That becomes pretty contagious. Yet they’re (both) freshmen. This is the first time they’ve gone through it.”

Graduate student Kassius Robertson (14.5 points) and senior Jordan Barnett (14.4) are Missouri’s leading scorers. They’ve combined for 62 of the Tigers’ 118 3-pointers. Junior Kevin Puryear averages 10.6 points.

The Illini’s leading scorer is redshirt junior Leron Black (13.9 points). Junior Aaron Jordan averages 12.1 points and is 30 of 50 from the 3-point line. Redshirt junior Michael Finke averages 11.8 points and 6.1 rebounds.

Illinois’ only victories since Nov. 24 have been against Austin Peay and Longwood.　

David Wilhelm: 618-239-2665, @DavidMWilhelm

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville 1:03

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville

Pause
What should SWIC look for in new president? 2:25

What should SWIC look for in new president?

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Illinois men’s basketball coach on facing Missouri in Braggin' Rights game 1:04

Illinois men’s basketball coach on facing Missouri in Braggin' Rights game

Steve Scalise returns to Congress 2:42

Steve Scalise returns to Congress

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Illinois freshman Mark Smith talks about his first Braggin' Rights game 1:58

Illinois freshman Mark Smith talks about his first Braggin' Rights game

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 3:04

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School

An inside look at a new gym made for kids 1:07

An inside look at a new gym made for kids

Flashing lights spotted in sky 0:22

Flashing lights spotted in sky

  • Althoff graduates Brendon Gooch and Jordan Goodwin after SLU's win over SIUC

    Brendon Gooch, of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and Jordan Goodwin, of Saint Louis University, talk Wednesday after the Billikens’ win at Chaifetz Arena.

Althoff graduates Brendon Gooch and Jordan Goodwin after SLU's win over SIUC

View More Video