He’s got a shot at the NFL because his mom refuses to let him make her mistakes

More Videos 1:47 Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin after Braggin' Rights loss Pause 3:05 Raising a 6-foot-5 338 pound offensive lineman 1:02 38th Annual Rev. Dorris Memorial Foundation Christmas party 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 6:18 Troy police stop the Grinch and Bad Elf from stealing Christmas 2:25 What should SWIC look for in new president? 1:07 An inside look at a new gym made for kids 0:57 Meals on wheels 3:04 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 1:29 'Great Pianists of the World' coming to the Belleville Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Raising a 6-foot-5 338 pound offensive lineman Toni Wallace talks about raising four sons, including Tre'Vour Simms who currently attends the University of Missouri and played a role in helping the Tigers earn a trip the Texas Bowl. Toni Wallace talks about raising four sons, including Tre'Vour Simms who currently attends the University of Missouri and played a role in helping the Tigers earn a trip the Texas Bowl. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Toni Wallace talks about raising four sons, including Tre'Vour Simms who currently attends the University of Missouri and played a role in helping the Tigers earn a trip the Texas Bowl. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com