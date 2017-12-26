More Videos

College Sports

Althoff grad Goodwin earns first A10 weekly honor

News-Democrat

December 26, 2017 02:14 PM

Althoff grad Jordan Goodwin helped lead the Crusaders to a state championship and finished his career as the school’s leading scorer.

Now he’s making his mark in college.

Goodwin was named the Atlantic 10 Conference’s men’s basketball rookie of the week after leading the SLU Billikens to wins over Campbell and SEMO. He lead the team with 18 ppg and was 14-of-24 from the field.

Goodwin is currently second on the Billikens in scoring average at 11.8 ppg and leads the team in rebounds (89), assists (49) and steals (29). His 29 steals are second-best in the conference and 18th-best nationally.

Goodwin and SLU open A10 play Saturday when they take on La Salle at 1 p.m. in Philadelphia.

