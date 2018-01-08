East St. Louis’ Dana Howard to be enshrined in College Football Hall of Fame

East St. Louis High School graduate Dana Howard, one of the all-time great linebackers at the University of Illinois, will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced Monday.
Howard will join 16 previously selected Fighting Illini in the Hall of Fame, including Red Grange (inducted 1951), Dick Butkus (inducted 1983) and David Williams (inducted 2005). Howard won the Butkus Award in 1994 as the nation’s top linebacker, Illinois’ first major national award.
“I am so honored and humbled to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018,” Howard said in a statement released by the University of Illinois. “I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability. I praise my mom and dad for always telling me there are no limits in life, only the ones you put on yourself. Thanks to my family and friends who have been there since day one.”
Howard left Champaign as the Big Ten’s all-time leading tackler and one of the best collegiate defenders of the 1990s. He recorded at least 147 tackles in each of his four seasons from 1991-94 and totaled 595 career tackles, along with 30 tackles for losses, 10 sacks, four interceptions and seven fumble recoveries.
Howard was the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1993 and 1994 and was named a first team All-American in both seasons. Howard was a consensus All-American during his Butkus Award winning senior season in 1994.
A four-time All-Big Ten honoree, Howard earned first-team recognition in his last three seasons after making the second team as a freshman. The 1994 team captain and two-time team MVP, he led the Illini in tackles all four seasons of his career, and all four marks still rank among Illinois’ top-10 single-season tackling performances.
“I want to acknowledge my teammates, because I wouldn’t and couldn’t be in this position without them,” Howard said. “I want to thank my coaches for taking me from a good player to great one, and most importantly, I give all credit to the University of Illinois for making me a great student-athlete.”
Howard was a fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 1995 NFL Draft. He played with the St. Louis Rams in 1995 and spent two seasons with the Chicago Bears from 1996-97 before playing for the Amsterdam Admirals in NFL Europe.
Howard is a member of several foundations in the East St. Louis area, including the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation. He also helps organize the City of Champions Football Classic to benefit the East St. Louis school district. He is the owner of Zoie LLC DBA Dana Howard Construction Company based in Belleville.
The announcement of the College Football Hall of Fame’s 2018 class was made live on ESPN’s SportsCenter in Atlanta, the site of the College Football Playoff National Championship. Ten players and three coaches were selected of the 75 All-America players and six coaches on the ballot from the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Induction ceremonies will be Dec. 4 at the New York Hilton Midtown.
Howard was inducted in the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.
