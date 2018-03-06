Missouri State catcher Drew Millas, a Belleville East graduate, is the Player of the Week in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Belleville East, O'Fallon grads earn weekly MVC baseball honors

By David Wilhelm

dwilhelm@bnd.com

March 06, 2018 12:08 PM

Belleville East graduate Drew Millas, a sophomore catcher and designated hitter at Missouri State, and O'Fallon graduate Brad Harrison, a sophomore pitcher at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, have been honored by the Missouri Valley Conference.

Millas was named conference Player of the Week after he was 7-for-9 (.778) with five RBIs as the Bears went 2-1 in the Keith LeClair Classic in Greenville, N.C. He was a career-best 4-for-4 with two RBIs in a 7-4 victory over East Carolina on Saturday, then went 2-for-4 with an RBI in an 8-7 win over Pepperdine on Sunday as SIUC won the championship.

The switch-hitting Millas was 1-for-1, a two-run double, in the Bears' 6-3 loss to St. Joseph's in the tournament opener Friday.

Millas, a Swansea native, is batting .433 (13-for-30) in Missouri State's first nine games. The Bears are 6-3 entering their home game against Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Harrison, a left-hander, was named conference Pitcher of the Week. He threw a two-hit shutout Feb. 27 at Belmont, with one walk and 11 strikeouts. He used 92 pitches and did not allow a Belmont baserunner to reach third. He had just one three-ball count.

Harrison retired the final 17 hitters. The shutout was the first by a Salukis pitcher since Michael Baird fired a one-hitter against Illinois in March 2016.

Harrison is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA in two starts. He defeated Austin Peay in his first start.

At the plate, Harrison is 3-for-12 (.250) with one double and one RBI. The Salukis took a 3-8 record into their game at Southeast Missouri on Tuesday.

