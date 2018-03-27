Belleville East graduate named Big Ten Pitcher of Week

Belleville East graduate Brady Schanuel, a junior right-hander at the University of Iowa, has been named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week.
Schanuel, of Swansea, allowed one hit and struck out 11 in seven shutout innings in the Hawkeyes' 5-1 victory over No. 11 Indiana on Friday. It was the most strikeouts by an Iowa pitcher since 2004.
Schanuel allowed a first-inning single, but didn't allow another hit over the next six innings. He walked two batters in the fourth, then set down the final 10 hitters he faced.
Schanuel is 4-2 with a 2.48 ERA in 29 innings. He has 36 strikeouts.
Iowa is 13-8 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten.
Schanuel was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 20th round of the amateur draft last June. He opted against signing, instead honoring the commitment he made to Iowa in May.
Schanuel spent his first two seasons at Parkland College in Champaign. As a sophomore last spring, he was 10-1 with a 2.13 ERA in 14 starts and 80 1/3 innings. He allowed just 44 hits, walked 35 and struck out 130.
Schanuel was chosen by the Oakland A's in the 36th round of the 2016 draft.
