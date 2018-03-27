Addison Barnouski (right), of O'Fallon, is the softball Player of the Week in the Ohio Valley Conference. Barnouski is a sophomore third baseman at Southeast Missouri State.
College Sports

O'Fallon High grad earns Player of Week in softball

By David Wilhelm

dwilhelm@bnd.com

March 27, 2018 05:11 PM

Addison Barnouski, a 2016 graduate of O'Fallon High School, on Monday was named the Ohio Valley Conference softball Player of the Week at Southeast Missouri State.

Barnouski, a sophomore third baseman, was 6-for-15 (.400) and hit safely in five of the Redhawks' six games. She had two doubles, two home runs, five RBIs and five runs scored.

She had a bases-empty homer against Missouri on Wednesday and hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning Friday to complete a doubleheader sweep against Tennessee Tech.

Barnouski had a .993 slugging percentage in the six games. She began this week batting .292 and was tied for the team lead with five homers. She has 14 RBIs.

As a senior in 2016, Barnouski was the Belleville News-Democrat's Large-School Player of the Year.

David Wilhelm: 618-239-2665; @davidmwilhelm

