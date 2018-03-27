O'Fallon High grad earns Player of Week in softball

Addison Barnouski, a 2016 graduate of O'Fallon High School, on Monday was named the Ohio Valley Conference softball Player of the Week at Southeast Missouri State.
Barnouski, a sophomore third baseman, was 6-for-15 (.400) and hit safely in five of the Redhawks' six games. She had two doubles, two home runs, five RBIs and five runs scored.
She had a bases-empty homer against Missouri on Wednesday and hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning Friday to complete a doubleheader sweep against Tennessee Tech.
Barnouski had a .993 slugging percentage in the six games. She began this week batting .292 and was tied for the team lead with five homers. She has 14 RBIs.
Never miss a local story.
As a senior in 2016, Barnouski was the Belleville News-Democrat's Large-School Player of the Year.
Comments