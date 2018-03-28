Alison Mitts threw her first perfect game for St. Leo University Friday.
Two former Lancers earn college conference player of the week honors

By Todd Eschman

Former Belleville East softball stars Alison Mitts and Lindsay Mossman logged a couple of stand out performances for their college teams.

Mitts, a senior at St. Leo University, earned her second Sunshine State Conference Player of the Week honor this season following her seven-inning perfect game victory over Lynn University last Friday.

The former Lancer pitcher struck out eight batters without allowing a base runner to improve her season record to 8-4. Mitts was a BND first-team all-area pick in 2014.

St. Leo is an NCAA Division-II program in St. Leo, Florida. Mitts transferred there after two years at Gulf Coast State College and a second-team All-SCC selection as a junior.

Mossman, a 2016 graduate of East, was named Player of the Week in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, also a Division II league.

The University of Sioux Falls sophomore helped her team four wins by hitting safely in seven of 12 at bats, while also earning a walk and being hit twice by pitches. Among her hits were four doubles and two homeruns. She finished the week with seven runs scored, six more driven in, 17 total bases and a slugging percentage of 1.417.

The week raised her season average to .377.

