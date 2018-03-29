Tarkus Ferguson, a key member of the Althoff Crusaders' 2016 state basketball championship, will play with the Illinois-Chicago in the finals of the CollegeInsider.com Tournament Friday.
College Sports

Former Althoff standout leads Illinois-Chicago to CIT Finals

By Todd Eschman

teschman@bnd.com

March 29, 2018 04:35 PM

University of Illinois-Chicago advanced to the championship game of the CollegeInsider.com men's basketball tournament with help from former Althoff standout Tarkus Ferguson.

Ferguson scored 16 points in a semifinal victory over Liberty on Wednesday to lead the Flames to Friday night's final against Northern Colorado. The game tips off at 7 p.m. and will be televised live on the CBS Sports Network.

A victory for the 20-15 Flames would mark the first postseason championship for the Flames. UIC has not lost a game on the road since Dec. 30. The team has just two seniors and one junior on a roster dominated by freshman and sophomores.

Ferguson, a key member of the Althoff Crusaders 2015-16 team that brought Belleville its first IHSA state basketball championship, has averaged 11.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game as a sophomore at UIC. He was voted to the Horizon League All-Freshman team last year.

