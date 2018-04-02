East St. Louis' Victor Rouse and the Loyola Ramblers helped integrate NCAA basketball

Washington Post columnist Jerry Brewer referred to Loyola as the team NCAA basketball didn't deserve because of the way the Ramblers fought their way to the Final Four, unimpeded by the rife and transparent corruption that favors the big-money schools.
But this year wasn't the first time that Loyola inspirational performance has "disinfected" an NCAA Tournament.
In 1963, Loyola had to overcome the caste rules of segregationist America before eventually unseating two-time defending champion Cincinnati for the national title. Power forward Victor Rouse, a product of Franklin Elementary and Hughes-Quinn Junior High in East St. Louis, played a major roll in that unlikely and transformative season.
There remained, even in 1963, a gentleman's agreement among NCAA coaches that limited the home team to no more than two black players on the court at a time. Sometimes the visiting team could use just one player of color.
But Loyola head coach George Ireland had a short bench and went against those unwritten rules by starting his best five, whatever their color or creed. His team won its first 20 games and finished the season 24-2 with a No. 3 ranking in Associated Press poll.
Among the Ramblers "Ironmen" was the 6-foot-7 Rouse, who Ireland recruited out of Pearl High School in Nashville, Tennessee. Rouse had played two seasons under Earl "Tree" Harris at East St. Louis Lincoln before his father, the Rev. Watler A. Rouse, pastor of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, sent him to Nashville to live with his grandmother and older siblings.
Les Hunter, Vic Rouse's friend and teammate both at Pearl and Loyola, said he wasn't sure what promoted that move, but suspected Rev. Rouse send his children away to distance them from sometimes violent racial divisions in East St. Louis.
"I don't really know for sure why he moved to Nashville," said Hunter, who went onto become a two-time ABA All-Star. "I think it might have been to get away from East St. Louis. That city was a tough place to be."
Later in his life, Rouse returned to East St. Louis only to visit with his brother, the Rev. John Rouse, who moved back in 1975 to become pastor for the same congregation their father once led. Before his death from congestive heart failure in 2011, the Rev. Rouse had the ear of local government leaders and had been a local figure in the civil rights movement.
His younger brother, however, was too focused on basketball and his college studies to be politically active. Nevertheless, he found himself front and center of a pair of transformative moments in NCAA history.
In the first round of the 1963 tournament, Loyola dispatched Tennessee Tech, 111-42, in what remains the most lopsided outcome of a tournament game. The Ramblers were then set to face No. 7 Mississippi State, which had won consecutive Southeastern Conference championships, but refused previous invitations to the NCAA Tournament because of an archaic state law that prohibited state colleges from competing against integrated opponents.
It was just the year prior that Ole Miss became the state's first integrated public university when James H. Meredith attended classes under the protective watch of federal marshals.
The Bulldogs players, however, wanted to prove themselves in the NCAA tournament. They had the support of university president D.W. Colvard, but not of Mississippi Gov. Ross Barnett, who backed a court-ordered injunction that blocked the team's participation. It took an appeal before the Mississippi Supreme Court to allow the game to go on.
Loyola players received threatening letters from Ku Klux Klan members, some of the addressed to the team's dorm. Jerry Hawkins, the Ramblers' leading scorer told the Associated Press that Ireland took the letters and dismissed the threats as junk.
Loyola went onto defeat Mississippi State, 61-51, in what has since become known as "The Game of Change," largely because of what the Ramblers achieved beyond that victory. They dispatched No. 8 Illinois and No. 2 Duke to reach the championship game against top-ranked Cincinnati.
Loyola rallied form a 15-point deficit to with 10 minutes left to tie the game and force overtime. It was Rouse who followed up a missed shot by Hunter to sink the game winner at the buzzer. The starting five celebrated on the court, having each played the entire game from start to finish.
Rouse's clutch-basket is remembered today as the "Basketball Shot Heard Round the World." It echoed throughout the NCAA, showing the old-boys network of white coaches that a team built around black players could not only compete, but be a champion.
It was just two seasons later, in 1965, that the Texas Western Miners became the first team to win the NCAA Championship with five black players in the starting lineup. They defeated Kentucky, which didn't have a black player until 1969.
Rouse averaged 13.5 points and led the Ramblers with 12.1 rebounds per game that season and was an honorable mention All-American, despite earning honors through a six-course academic schedule. He was selected by the Cincinnati Royals in the 1964 NBA Draft, but elected instead to continue his education, completing three master's degrees and a doctorate.
By the time he was 28, Rouse established his own business consulting firm which stressed minority hiring. Loyola retired Rouse's number 40 in 1993.
He died in Annapolis, Maryland in 1999 at the age of 56 and is buried next to his older brother, near Centreville.
Hunter said his friend would have enjoyed the Ramblers' championship run in 2018, which ended with a semifinal loss to Michigan Saturday.
"Vic was the most focused person I ever met, whether it was basketball or academics," Hunter said by phone from his home in Kansas City last Friday. "He would really have gotten into this season. I wish he was still here to see this."
