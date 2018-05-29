Harris restocks SIUE basketball program with size, athleticism

Jon Harris has had a busy offseason restocking the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville men's basketball program.
The Edwardsville native, who will begin his third season as the Cougars head coach, has signed five recruits including Chicago All-Area and Chicago Sun-Times All-City pick Treavon Martin.
Martin, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward averaged 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots as a senior at Curie High School last season. He was a sophomore starter on the Curie team that won the class 4A state championship in 2016.
"He is an athletic big with a high motor, who is very active in the lane," said Harris. "He has a nice shooting touch out to 17 feet."
Martin joins a recruiting class that includes center Elochukwu Eze (Enugu, Nigeria), forward Anselm Uzuegbunem (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma), small forward Cameron Williams (St. Louis) and guard Tyresse Willford (Chicago).
"We will be bigger and more athletic with the signing of this class," Harris said. "This is a group that is very competitive by nature; these guys have all won at their various levels. Most importantly, they all fit the culture of our locker room and will be great additions to our community."
Williams is a 6-foot, 3-inch small forward from Hazelwood Central, where he ranked fourth in the conference with 14.6 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds. He shot 56.6 percent from the field.
"He can score the ball in a variety of ways, and has the versatility that we look for on both ends," Harris said. "Cam's combination of competitive spirit and toughness will be felt immediately upon his arrival."
Williams is a two-time All-District and two-time All-Conference selection. His twin sister, Kelsie, also has signed with SIUE women's basketball.
"It's fun knowing that I can be there to support her and she'll be able to come to my games," Williams said. "I know she'll always be there."
Uzuegbunem is a 6-foot, 7-inch forward from Oklahoma City. He is a transfer from Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa, where he averaged seven rebounds and seven points in 32 games.
"'A' is a tenacious rebounder who also is a capable scorer on the offensive end," Harris added. "His defensive awareness and physicality will translate well. He plays the game with a relentless motor, and he will bring that aggressive mindset to our locker room."
Eze, a 6-foot, 10-inch, 240-pound center, is originally from Nigeria, but currently attends Asheville (North Carolina) Christian Academy. Asheville Christian advanced to the state semifinals this past year.
At Asheville Christian, Elochukwu averaged seven points and six rebounds per game while also averaging a block and a steal per contest.
Comments