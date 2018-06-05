Atlanta Braves take Edwardsville's Trey Riley in fifth round

Trey Riley, a 2016 graduate of Edwardsville High School, was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball Draft Tuesday.
The right-handed pitcher was the 142nd overall pick despite ranking in the top 80 by both Baseball America and MLB.com.
Riley struggled with knee and hamstring injuries as a senior at Edwarsdsville, then got limited opportunities as a freshman at Oklahoma State.
But with nearly 20 additional pounds on his 6-foot-3 frame, he dominated Great Rivers Conference competition, winning six games with a 1.85 ERA at John A. Logan in Carterville this past spring. His three-pitch repertoire, which includes a mid-90s fastball, yielded 117 strikeouts in just 77.2 innings.
Riley had participated in pre-draft workouts for the Kansas City Royals and Chicago Cubs and has been in contact with several other teams, including the St. Louis Cardinals. Baseball America ranked Riley No. 77 on its top 100 list. MLB.com had him at No. 26. Either spot would have made him a compensation pick at the end of the second round with a potential signing bonus between $775,000 and $800,0000.
His slot value where he was actually drafted is $372,000.
In the meantime, Riley has signed to play at Missouri State University in Springfield, where he could be battery mates with former Belleville East catcher Drew Millas. Missouri State recently was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in three games at the Oxford (MS) Regional.
