Royals take Mater Dei graduate Zach Haake in sixth round

Zach Haake, a right-handed pitcher from Breese, was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft by the Kansas City Royals Tuesday.
The 6-foot-4 Mater Dei graduate was the 182nd overall pick and the second player taken from the metro east.
Haake had been rated as high as No. 49 by Baseball America, but saw his stock slide when he committed to pitch at the University of Kentucky. Originally committed to Arkansas State, it was a season at John A. Logan that revived his career.
In his first season at Kentucky, Haake struck out 36 batters in 34 innings, but he walked 22 and opponents hit .290 against him.
Still, he throw a mid-90s fastball and, according to scouting reports, projects as a late-inning pitcher with more confidence and aggressiveness in the strike zone.
