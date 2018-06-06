For the third time in three years, former Belleville East pitcher is an MLB draft pick

Former Belleville East pitcher Brady Schanuel was a pick in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft for the third time in as many years.
This time it was the Milwaukee Brewers who took the big right-handed pitcher in the 27th round with the 817th overall pick. Schanuel was first drafted after his freshman year at Parkland Community College in the 36th round of the 2016 draft by the Oakland Athletics.
Last year, the Philadelphia Phillies took him in the 20th round after his spectacular sophomore season. He refused both, electing instead to boost his stock as a pitcher in the Big Ten Conference as a member of the University of Iowa Hawkeyes.
In his first season there, the 6-3, 210-pounder went 5-7 with a 5.94 ERA. Schanuel struck out 65 batters in just 53 innings pitched, but also walked 43.
Schanuel, the son of Scott and Lynette Schanuel, was two-time NJCAA All-American at Parkland, where he once struck out 21 batters in a single game. In 2017 when he was 10-3 with a 1.80 ERA and led all Division II junior-college pitchers with 131 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings.
He was the MWAC Pitcher of the Year and the league’s Freshman of the Year as Parkland went 48-13. He pitched last summer in the World University Games, making two starts with a 2.16 ERA.
Comments