Belleville's Zach Neff taken in 31st round of MLB draft

Belleville native Zach Neff was the fifth metro-east player taken in the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday.
The left-handed pitcher and 2014 graduate of Gibault Catholic High School in Waterloo, was drafted in the 31st round, No. 934 overall, by the Minnesota Twins.
The 6-1, 195-pounder began his college career at Austin Peay University in Clarksville, Tennessee where, over three seasons and 60 appearances, he had a 2-10 record with a 6.55 ERA while striking out 139 batters in 136 innings.
But he completed his eligibility at Mississippi State as he pursued his Master's of Business Administration degree.
Neff made 24 appearances, just two of which were starts, going 3-2 with a 3.46 ERA. He struck out 35 in 4.12 innings.
Along the way, he's been a regular on both the Athletic Directors Honor Roll and Dean's List. Neff throws both four- and two-seam fastballs, a change-up and a cutter.
Neff joins pitchers Brady Schanuel (Belleville East), Chris Holba (O'Fallon), Zach Haake (Breese) and Trey Riley (Edwardsville) as metro-east players selected in this season's draft.
Comments