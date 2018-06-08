Mater Dei grad says rehabbed elbow, year at Kentucky prepped him to sign with Royals

Zach Haake, a right-handed pitcher and graduate of Mater Dei High School, said a flexor strain in his elbow contributed to an inconsistent season at the University of Kentucky this spring.
He struck out 36 batters in 34 innings for the Wildcats, but also walked 22 and allowed opponents to hit .290 against him.
But all's well that ends well, he said.
The Kansas City Royals selected him in the sixth round of the Major League Baseball draft Tuesday and, with a rehabilitated elbow, he's ready to sign.
"It was a very up-and-down year to say the least, but the coaching staff stayed with me and I felt like the entire team was behind me when I pitched," said Haake. "Now I'm ready to take the next step to the big leagues, which is everybody's goal at this level.
"I'm excited to get it going."
Haake met with Royals team officials in Arizona Thursday to negotiate his contract and take a physical. He anticipates assignment to short-season rookie league team in Idaho.
The flexor strain shouldn't be an issue, he said. Kentucky kept him inactive the final three weeks of the college season as he worked with physical therapists to strengthen the joint.
"I would have been ready for a (NCAA) regional, but obviously we didn't make it to one," Haake said. "It would have been nice to be healthy, though, and get at least one more chance in front of the scouts."
As a freshman at Arkansas State University, Haake was rated by as high as No. 49 on the Baseball America list of top 200 draft prospects, which would have made him a second-round pick with a significantly higher bonus pool value. After a year at John A. Logan Community College and another at Kentucky, he entered the 2018 draft as the 187th-best prospect.
Still, Haake said he benefited from a year pitching in the Southeastern Conference. He said he's worked on improving his slider and changeup as his fastball gained velocity to 94 to 96 mph, occasionally touching 97.
"It was a dream to pitch in the SEC and I'm coming away from it a better pitcher and a better person," he said. "The competition was so good and all three of my pitches are better, really. It was the best thing for me in the long run."
Haake reported to the Royals the same day fellow Mater Dei graduate Trevor Richards made a start for the Miami Marlins in Busch Stadium against the Cardinals.
Richards was signed away from the independent league Gateway Grizzlies as an undrafted free agent and made his major league debut less than two years later.
Haake says he's been watching Richards' career closely.
"It's awesome what Trevor has been able to do," he said. "To think a kid can make it to the big leagues out of Clinton County is inspiring. It shows you it's not where you start that matters, but where you finish."
Comments