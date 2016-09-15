Freeburg defeat Central

Freeburg's (20) Abby Quirin and Hannah Harbaugh try to block Central's Jessie Hempen during their game at Breese Central on Thursday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Freeburg’s Maddie Hurd goes for a kill as Central’s Larissa Peters and Elyse Kampwerth move to block during their game at Breese Central on Thursday evening. See a gallery of photographs and a video at bnd.com.
Central’s Kim Hall blocks Freeburg’s Abby Quirin during the game.
Central’s (5) Elyse Kampwerth and Larissa Peters jump to block Freeburg’s Hannah Bouas during their game at Breese Central on Thursday.
Central' Taylor Pavich tries to dig the ball back in to play during their game against Freeburg at Breese Central on Thursday.
Freeburg’s Maddie Hurd spikes the ball past Central’s (7) Larissa Peters and Kim Hall during their game at Breese Central on Thursday.
Central head coach Cris Toennies.
Althoff head coach Brooke Kloess.
Freeburg's Abby Quirin sets the ball past Central's Kim Hall during their game at Breese Central on Thursday.
