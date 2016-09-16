Mater Dei and Mount Carmel play soggy game

Mater Dei QB Colin Schuetz (13) evades would-be Mount Carmel tacklers on this carry play early in the game.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Mater Dei's Trevor Johnson (40, left) catches a pass for a touchdown as he's chased into the end zone by Mount Carmels' Zach Whittler (22).
Mater Dei's Jake Timmermann (4) catches a pass as Mount Carmel's Daxton Peach (2) shadows him on the run.
Mater Dei QB Colin Schuetz fakes a handoff to Jake Wieter (21, left).
Mater Dei QB Colin Schuetz (13) heads towards the end zone for an early touchdown as Mount Carmel's Zach Whittler (22, right) hangs on but can't pull Schuetz down.
Mater Dei's Logan Johnson (81, right) kicks in the PAT as the ball is held by teammate Jake Timmermann.
