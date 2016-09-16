High school scores

High School Sports

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

O’Fallon def. Gibault 25-15, 25-13

PREP FOOTBALL

SATURDAYS GAMES

Columbia at Wesclin, noon

Mascoutah at Highland, 1 p.m.

Marqueete at Wood River, 1 p.m.

Central at Carlyle, 2 p.m.

Collinsville at Belleville West, 6:30 p.m.

Dupo at Red Bud 7 p.m.

Jerseyville at Civic Memorial, 7 p.m.

Waterloo at Triad, 7 p.m

Friday’s scores

Edwardsville 19, O’Fallon 0 F

Mater Dei 20, Mt. Carmel 7 F

Marion 23, Althoff 20 F

East St. Louis 44, Granite City 0 F

Belleville East 19. Alton 6 F

Centralia 41, Carbondale 7 F

Nashville 26, Jonesboro 20 F

E: Kevin Brown 1 run (Kevin Brown run), 4:18

E: Charlando Robinson 36 pass from Reyondus Estes (run failed), 9:09

E: Jarrell Anderson 6 run (Jarrell Anderson run), 2:38

E: Markevion Darough 13 interception (Kevin Brown run), 1:18

E: Reyondus Estes 48 run (Jarrell Anderson run), 9:57

E: Kevin Brown 20 run (kick failed), 5:17

East St. Louis:

Rushing: Jarrell Anderson 15-116, Reyondus Estes 5-112, Kevin Brown 6-44, Jeff Thomas 1-2. Team: 27-274Passing: Reyondus Estes 3-7 74. Team: 3-7 74Receiving: Charlando Robinson 1-36, Lawaun Powell Jr. 1-27, Jeff Thomas 1-11. Team: 3-74Returns: Jeff Thomas 1-16, Markevion Darough 1-13. Team: 2-29Interceptions: Markevion Darough 1. Team: 1Fumble Recoveries: Eric Owens Jr. 1. Team: 1Quarterback Sacks: Terrion Williams Jr. 2, Ken Dixon 1, William Keltee 1, Demond Taylor 1. Team: 5Tackles: Terrion Williams Jr. 6, Ken Dixon 6, William Keltee 4, Demond Taylor 4, James Knight 4, Eric Owens Jr. 3, Leon Hayes 2, Markevion Darough 1, Jeff Thomas 1, Deante Anderson 1, Malcolm Bell 1, Cameron Clay 1, Tahler Cook 1, Nathan Grant 1, Terrez Lagrone 1, Tyreese Williams 1. Team: 38

Edwardsville 19, O’Fallon 0

E: Dionte Rodgers 20 pass from Brenden Dickmann (Riley Patterson kick), 9:00

E: Nathan Kolesa 16 pass from Brenden Dickmann (run failed), 5:30

E: Brenden Dickmann 14 run (run failed), 4:37

O’Fallon:

Rushing: Mason Hewitt 32-122, Richard Cosey 6-22, Darryl Cobb Jr 1-5. Team: 43-142Passing: Christian Perez 4-21 64. Team: 4-21 64Receiving: Darryl Cobb Jr 2-55, Iverson Brown 1-6, Jarvus Smith 1-3. Team: 4-64Returns: Team: 0- 0Interceptions: Team: 0Fumble Recoveries: Iverson Brown 1, Robert Gonzalez 1, Deven Monahan 1, Deion Norfleet 1. Team: 4Quarterback Sacks: Brian Ahle 1. Team: 1Tackles: Zaine Roe 13, Deven Monahan 11, Richard Cosey 6, Montrail Clay 5, Brian Ahle 4, Robert Gonzalez 4, Patrick Berry 3, Alvin Harris 3, Deion Norfleet 1. Team: 50

PRO BASEBALL

Friday’s Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay

220

000

000

4

10

2

Baltimore

010

100

12x

5

9

1

Archer, Farquhar (7), Boxberger (8), Garton (8) and Wilson; Jimenez, Brach (8), Britton (9) and Wieters. W—Brach 9-3. L—Boxberger 4-2. Sv—Britton (44). HRs—Tampa Bay, Shaffer (1), Longoria (34). Baltimore, Alvarez (21), Davis (38).

New York

000

020

002

4

9

0

Boston

200

102

20x

7

12

0

Cessa, Pazos (6), Holder (6), Shreve (6), Yates (7), Heller (8) and G.Sanchez; Buchholz, Ross Jr. (7), Ziegler (7), Uehara (8), Abad (9), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W—Buchholz 7-10. L—Cessa 4-2. Sv—Kimbrel (26). HRs—New York, Butler (1). Boston, Bradley Jr. (25), Ramirez (26).

Detroit

010

003

000

4

5

3

Cleveland

220

021

13x

11

14

0

Fulmer, Greene (6), Rondon (7), Mantiply (8), Lowe (8) and J.McCann; Kluber, A.Miller (8), Otero (9) and R.Perez. W—Kluber 17-9. L—Fulmer 10-7. HRs—Detroit, Upton 2 (24). Cleveland, Napoli (34).

Oakland

000

303

000

6

10

1

Texas

000

022

102

7

12

0

Graveman, Doolittle (6), Dull (7), Hendriks (8), Madson (9) and Vogt; Hamels, Kela (7), Bush (8), S.Dyson (9) and Lucroy. W—S.Dyson 2-2. L—Madson 5-6. HRs—Oakland, Davis (38), Eibner (3). Texas, Gomez (5).

Chicago

011

000

041

7

11

1

Kansas City

000

022

000

4

8

0

Sale and Avila, Narvaez; Kennedy, Strahm (7), Herrera (7), Moylan (9) and S.Perez. W—Sale 16-8. L—Herrera 2-5. HRs—Chicago, Sanchez (1), Cabrera (11).

INTERLEAGUE

Minnesota

000

000

000

0

3

0

New York

002

000

10x

3

7

1

Berrios, Tonkin (5), Dean (6), Light (7), O’Rourke (7), Boshers (8) and Suzuki; B.Colon, Reed (8), Familia (9) and d’Arnaud. W—B.Colon 14-7. L—Berrios 2-7. Sv—Familia (49). HRs—New York, Cabrera (20), Reyes (7).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee

011

000

200

0

4

10

1

Chicago

000

020

002

1

5

11

1

(10 innings)

C.Anderson, Barnes (7), Suter (7), Marinez (7), Knebel (8), Torres (9), Boyer (10) and Susac; Lackey, Pena (8), Chapman (10) and Contreras, Montero. W—Chapman 4-1. L—Boyer 2-4. HRs—Milwaukee, Arcia (4), Braun (28), Gennett (13). Chicago, Almora (3), Montero (7).

Washington

230

000

101

7

12

1

Atlanta

010

001

000

2

9

0

Scherzer, Treinen (8), Kelley (9) and Ramos; Gant, Weber (2), Krol (7), Roe (8), Simmons (9), Bradley (9) and Flowers. W—Scherzer 17-7. L—Gant 1-4. HRs—Washington, Turner (9).

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Mitchell 1-1) at Boston (Price 16-8), 12:05 a.m.

Detroit (Verlander 14-8) at Cleveland (Carrasco 11-8), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Andriese 7-7) at Baltimore (Tillman 16-5), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Santana 7-10) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 4-6) at Kansas City (Vargas 0-0), 6:15 p.m.

Oakland (Alcantara 0-1) at Texas (Darvish 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Liriano 7-12) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 5-14), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Fiers 10-7) at Seattle (Paxton 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 3-4) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 8-3), 11:10 a.m., 1st game

Washington (Gonzalez 11-9) at Atlanta (Collmenter 1-0), 12:05 a.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 10-7) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 17-6), 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-1) at Cincinnati (Finnegan 9-10), 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Urena 4-6) at Philadelphia (Hellickson 11-9), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Santana 7-10) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Norris 6-10) at Arizona (Miller 2-11), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Jackson 4-5) at Colorado (Gray 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Leake 9-10) at San Francisco (Samardzija 11-10), 8:05 p.m.

National League Leaders

BATTING—Murphy, Washington, .349; LeMahieu, Colorado, .346; Blackmon, Colorado, .319; Votto, Cincinnati, .318; Seager, Los Angeles, .316; Segura, Arizona, .315; Realmuto, Miami, .313; Marte, Pittsburgh, .311; Prado, Miami, .309; Braun, Milwaukee, .304; Yelich, Miami, .304.

RUNS—Bryant, Chicago, 114; Arenado, Colorado, 107; Blackmon, Colorado, 101; LeMahieu, Colorado, 98; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 96; Seager, Los Angeles, 96; Freeman, Atlanta, 91; Segura, Arizona, 90; Votto, Cincinnati, 89; Murphy, Washington, 88; Rizzo, Chicago, 88; Myers, San Diego, 88.

RBI—Arenado, Colorado, 121; Murphy, Washington, 104; Rizzo, Chicago, 101; Kemp, Atlanta, 99; Bryant, Chicago, 95; Gonzalez, Colorado, 95; Russell, Chicago, 92; Bruce, New York, 91; Yelich, Miami, 91; Duvall, Cincinnati, 89.

HITS—Murphy, Washington, 183; Segura, Arizona, 182; Seager, Los Angeles, 179; LeMahieu, Colorado, 177; Prado, Miami, 171; Arenado, Colorado, 165; Bryant, Chicago, 164; Blackmon, Colorado, 163; Yelich, Miami, 160; Freeman, Atlanta, 160.

DOUBLES—Murphy, Washington, 46; Seager, Los Angeles, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 39; Rizzo, Chicago, 38; Gonzalez, Colorado, 38; Markakis, Atlanta, 38; Rendon, Washington, 37; Kemp, Atlanta, 36; Segura, Arizona, 36; Yelich, Miami, 36.

TRIPLES—Owings, Arizona, 9; Lamb, Arizona, 9; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 9; Crawford, San Francisco, 9; LeMahieu, Colorado, 8; Bourjos, Philadelphia, 7; Belt, San Francisco, 7; Harrison, Pittsburgh, 7; Revere, Washington, 7; Bruce, New York, 6; Arenado, Colorado, 6; Inciarte, Atlanta, 6; Segura, Arizona, 6; Panik, San Francisco, 6; Fowler, Chicago, 6; Turner, Washington, 6; Carpenter, St. Louis, 6; Freeman, Atlanta, 6.

HOME RUNS—Arenado, Colorado, 37; Bryant, Chicago, 37; Carter, Milwaukee, 34; Kemp, Atlanta, 31; Rizzo, Chicago, 31; Cespedes, New York, 30; Freeman, Atlanta, 30; Duvall, Cincinnati, 30; Bruce, New York, 29; Tomas, Arizona, 29.

STOLEN BASES—Hamilton, Cincinnati, 58; Villar, Milwaukee, 54; Marte, Pittsburgh, 47; Nunez, San Francisco, 36; Jankowski, San Diego, 30; Segura, Arizona, 30; Perez, Milwaukee, 30; Turner, Washington, 26; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 26; Myers, San Diego, 25.

PITCHING—Lester, Chicago, 17-4; Arrieta, Chicago, 17-6; Scherzer, Washington, 17-7; Cueto, San Francisco, 16-5; Roark, Washington, 15-8; Strasburg, Washington, 15-4; Hendricks, Chicago, 15-7; Fernandez, Miami, 15-8; Hammel, Chicago, 14-9; Bumgarner, San Francisco, 14-9.

ERA—Hendricks, Chicago, 2.03; Lester, Chicago, 2.40; Syndergaard, New York, 2.43; Bumgarner, San Francisco, 2.66; Roark, Washington, 2.75; Scherzer, Washington, 2.78; Cueto, San Francisco, 2.86; Arrieta, Chicago, 2.91; Fernandez, Miami, 2.99; deGrom, New York, 3.04.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 259; Fernandez, Miami, 241; Bumgarner, San Francisco, 231; Syndergaard, New York, 205; Ray, Arizona, 202; Strasburg, Washington, 183; Cueto, San Francisco, 181; Lester, Chicago, 179; Lackey, Chicago, 173; Arrieta, Chicago, 171.

SAVES—Familia, New York, 49; Jansen, Los Angeles, 44; Melancon, Washington, 42; Gomez, Philadelphia, 37; Ramos, Miami, 36; Chapman, Chicago, 34; Casilla, San Francisco, 31; Rodney, Miami, 25; Papelbon, Washington, 19; Rondon, Chicago, 18.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Top 25 Schedule

All Times CDT

Saturday

No. 1 Alabama at No. 19 Mississippi, 3 p.m.

No. 2 Florida State at No. 10 Louisville, 11 a.m.

No. 3 Ohio State at No. 14 Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 Michigan vs. Colorado, 2:30 p.m.

No. 5 Clemson vs. SC State, 11 a.m.

No. 7 Stanford vs. Southern Cal, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Washington vs. Portland State, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Wisconsin vs. Georgia State, 11 a.m.

No. 11 Texas at California, 9:30 p.m.

No. 12 Michigan State at No. 18 Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.

No. 13 Iowa vs. North Dakota State, 11 a.m.

No. 15 Tennessee vs. Ohio, 11 a.m.

No. 16 Georgia at Missouri, 6:30 p.m.

No. 17 Texas A&M at Auburn, 6 p.m.

No. 20 LSU vs. Mississippi State, 6 p.m.

No. 22 Oregon at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.

No. 23 Florida vs. North Texas, 6:30 p.m.

No. 24 Arkansas vs. Texas State, 6:30 p.m.

No. 25 Miami at Appalachian State, 11 a.m.

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL

American Conference

East

W

L

T

Pct

PF

PA

N.Y. Jets

1

1

0

.500

59

54

New England

1

0

0

1.000

23

21

Miami

0

1

0

.000

10

12

Buffalo

0

2

0

.000

38

50

South

W

L

T

Pct

PF

PA

Houston

1

0

0

1.000

23

14

Indianapolis

0

1

0

.000

35

39

Jacksonville

0

1

0

.000

23

27

Tennessee

0

1

0

.000

16

25

North

W

L

T

Pct

PF

PA

Pittsburgh

1

0

0

1.000

38

16

Baltimore

1

0

0

1.000

13

7

Cincinnati

1

0

0

1.000

23

22

Cleveland

0

1

0

.000

10

29

West

W

L

T

Pct

PF

PA

Kansas City

1

0

0

1.000

33

27

Denver

1

0

0

1.000

21

20

Oakland

1

0

0

1.000

35

34

San Diego

0

1

0

.000

27

33

National Conference

East

W

L

T

Pct

PF

PA

N.Y. Giants

1

0

0

1.000

20

19

Philadelphia

1

0

0

1.000

29

10

Dallas

0

1

0

.000

19

20

Washington

0

1

0

.000

16

38

South

W

L

T

Pct

PF

PA

Tampa Bay

1

0

0

1.000

31

24

Carolina

0

1

0

.000

20

21

New Orleans

0

1

0

.000

34

35

Atlanta

0

1

0

.000

24

31

North

W

L

T

Pct

PF

PA

Minnesota

1

0

0

1.000

25

16

Detroit

1

0

0

1.000

39

35

Green Bay

1

0

0

1.000

27

23

Chicago

0

1

0

.000

14

23

West

W

L

T

Pct

PF

PA

San Francisco

1

0

0

1.000

28

0

Seattle

1

0

0

1.000

12

10

Arizona

0

1

0

.000

21

23

Los Angeles

0

1

0

.000

0

28

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Jets 37, Buffalo 31

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Carolina, noon

Dallas at Washington, noon

Miami at New England, noon

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, noon

Baltimore at Cleveland, noon

Tennessee at Detroit, noon

Kansas City at Houston, noon

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, noon

Seattle at Los Angeles, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at San Diego, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sep. 22

Houston at New England, 7:25 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 25

Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon

Cleveland at Miami, noon

Detroit at Green Bay, noon

Minnesota at Carolina, noon

Denver at Cincinnati, noon

Arizona at Buffalo, noon

Baltimore at Jacksonville, noon

Oakland at Tennessee, noon

San Francisco at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Sep. 26

Atlanta at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

MLS

All Times CDT

Eastern

W

L

T

Pts

GF

GA

Toronto FC

13

8

7

46

41

29

New York

12

9

8

44

49

37

New York City FC

12

9

8

44

49

50

Philadelphia

11

10

8

41

48

45

Montreal

9

8

11

38

42

43

D.C. United

7

9

13

34

39

40

Orlando City

7

8

13

34

47

49

New England

8

12

9

33

34

48

Chicago

6

13

9

27

35

44

Columbus

5

11

11

26

36

45

Western

W

L

T

Pts

GF

GA

FC Dallas

15

8

6

51

45

37

Los Angeles

11

4

14

47

49

32

Colorado

12

5

10

46

29

24

Real Salt Lake

12

9

8

44

42

41

Sporting Kansas City

11

12

6

39

35

35

Portland

10

11

8

38

43

44

Vancouver

9

13

7

34

37

45

San Jose

7

8

12

33

27

30

Seattle

9

13

5

32

33

37

Houston

5

11

11

26

32

37

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, September 16

D.C. United 2, Chicago 2, tie

Saturday, September 17

Vancouver at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 5 p.m.

FC Dallas at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.

New England at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 18

Los Angeles at Sporting Kansas City, 1 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Atlanta RHP Jose Ramirez three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing a pitch in the head area of Miami’s Jose Fernandez during a Sept. 14 game.

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled INF Colin Moran from Fresno (PCL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent RHP Nick Tepesch outright to Omaha (PCL). Announced OF Rey Fuentes cleared unconditional waivers and became a free agent. Extended their development contract with Wilmington (Carolina) through the 2018 season.

