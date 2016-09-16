High school scores

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
O’Fallon def. Gibault 25-15, 25-13
PREP FOOTBALL
SATURDAYS GAMES
Columbia at Wesclin, noon
Mascoutah at Highland, 1 p.m.
Marqueete at Wood River, 1 p.m.
Central at Carlyle, 2 p.m.
Collinsville at Belleville West, 6:30 p.m.
Dupo at Red Bud 7 p.m.
Jerseyville at Civic Memorial, 7 p.m.
Waterloo at Triad, 7 p.m
Friday’s scores
Edwardsville 19, O’Fallon 0 F
Mater Dei 20, Mt. Carmel 7 F
Marion 23, Althoff 20 F
East St. Louis 44, Granite City 0 F
Belleville East 19. Alton 6 F
Centralia 41, Carbondale 7 F
Nashville 26, Jonesboro 20 F
E. St. Louis 44, Granite City 0
E: Kevin Brown 1 run (Kevin Brown run), 4:18
E: Charlando Robinson 36 pass from Reyondus Estes (run failed), 9:09
E: Jarrell Anderson 6 run (Jarrell Anderson run), 2:38
E: Markevion Darough 13 interception (Kevin Brown run), 1:18
E: Reyondus Estes 48 run (Jarrell Anderson run), 9:57
E: Kevin Brown 20 run (kick failed), 5:17
East St. Louis:
Rushing: Jarrell Anderson 15-116, Reyondus Estes 5-112, Kevin Brown 6-44, Jeff Thomas 1-2. Team: 27-274Passing: Reyondus Estes 3-7 74. Team: 3-7 74Receiving: Charlando Robinson 1-36, Lawaun Powell Jr. 1-27, Jeff Thomas 1-11. Team: 3-74Returns: Jeff Thomas 1-16, Markevion Darough 1-13. Team: 2-29Interceptions: Markevion Darough 1. Team: 1Fumble Recoveries: Eric Owens Jr. 1. Team: 1Quarterback Sacks: Terrion Williams Jr. 2, Ken Dixon 1, William Keltee 1, Demond Taylor 1. Team: 5Tackles: Terrion Williams Jr. 6, Ken Dixon 6, William Keltee 4, Demond Taylor 4, James Knight 4, Eric Owens Jr. 3, Leon Hayes 2, Markevion Darough 1, Jeff Thomas 1, Deante Anderson 1, Malcolm Bell 1, Cameron Clay 1, Tahler Cook 1, Nathan Grant 1, Terrez Lagrone 1, Tyreese Williams 1. Team: 38
Edwardsville 19, O’Fallon 0
E: Dionte Rodgers 20 pass from Brenden Dickmann (Riley Patterson kick), 9:00
E: Nathan Kolesa 16 pass from Brenden Dickmann (run failed), 5:30
E: Brenden Dickmann 14 run (run failed), 4:37
O’Fallon:
Rushing: Mason Hewitt 32-122, Richard Cosey 6-22, Darryl Cobb Jr 1-5. Team: 43-142Passing: Christian Perez 4-21 64. Team: 4-21 64Receiving: Darryl Cobb Jr 2-55, Iverson Brown 1-6, Jarvus Smith 1-3. Team: 4-64Returns: Team: 0- 0Interceptions: Team: 0Fumble Recoveries: Iverson Brown 1, Robert Gonzalez 1, Deven Monahan 1, Deion Norfleet 1. Team: 4Quarterback Sacks: Brian Ahle 1. Team: 1Tackles: Zaine Roe 13, Deven Monahan 11, Richard Cosey 6, Montrail Clay 5, Brian Ahle 4, Robert Gonzalez 4, Patrick Berry 3, Alvin Harris 3, Deion Norfleet 1. Team: 50
PRO BASEBALL
Friday’s Major League Linescores
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay
220
000
000
—
4
10
2
Baltimore
010
100
12x
—
5
9
1
Archer, Farquhar (7), Boxberger (8), Garton (8) and Wilson; Jimenez, Brach (8), Britton (9) and Wieters. W—Brach 9-3. L—Boxberger 4-2. Sv—Britton (44). HRs—Tampa Bay, Shaffer (1), Longoria (34). Baltimore, Alvarez (21), Davis (38).
New York
000
020
002
—
4
9
0
Boston
200
102
20x
—
7
12
0
Cessa, Pazos (6), Holder (6), Shreve (6), Yates (7), Heller (8) and G.Sanchez; Buchholz, Ross Jr. (7), Ziegler (7), Uehara (8), Abad (9), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W—Buchholz 7-10. L—Cessa 4-2. Sv—Kimbrel (26). HRs—New York, Butler (1). Boston, Bradley Jr. (25), Ramirez (26).
Detroit
010
003
000
—
4
5
3
Cleveland
220
021
13x
—
11
14
0
Fulmer, Greene (6), Rondon (7), Mantiply (8), Lowe (8) and J.McCann; Kluber, A.Miller (8), Otero (9) and R.Perez. W—Kluber 17-9. L—Fulmer 10-7. HRs—Detroit, Upton 2 (24). Cleveland, Napoli (34).
Oakland
000
303
000
—
6
10
1
Texas
000
022
102
—
7
12
0
Graveman, Doolittle (6), Dull (7), Hendriks (8), Madson (9) and Vogt; Hamels, Kela (7), Bush (8), S.Dyson (9) and Lucroy. W—S.Dyson 2-2. L—Madson 5-6. HRs—Oakland, Davis (38), Eibner (3). Texas, Gomez (5).
Chicago
011
000
041
—
7
11
1
Kansas City
000
022
000
—
4
8
0
Sale and Avila, Narvaez; Kennedy, Strahm (7), Herrera (7), Moylan (9) and S.Perez. W—Sale 16-8. L—Herrera 2-5. HRs—Chicago, Sanchez (1), Cabrera (11).
INTERLEAGUE
Minnesota
000
000
000
—
0
3
0
New York
002
000
10x
—
3
7
1
Berrios, Tonkin (5), Dean (6), Light (7), O’Rourke (7), Boshers (8) and Suzuki; B.Colon, Reed (8), Familia (9) and d’Arnaud. W—B.Colon 14-7. L—Berrios 2-7. Sv—Familia (49). HRs—New York, Cabrera (20), Reyes (7).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee
011
000
200
0
—
4
10
1
Chicago
000
020
002
1
—
5
11
1
(10 innings)
C.Anderson, Barnes (7), Suter (7), Marinez (7), Knebel (8), Torres (9), Boyer (10) and Susac; Lackey, Pena (8), Chapman (10) and Contreras, Montero. W—Chapman 4-1. L—Boyer 2-4. HRs—Milwaukee, Arcia (4), Braun (28), Gennett (13). Chicago, Almora (3), Montero (7).
Washington
230
000
101
—
7
12
1
Atlanta
010
001
000
—
2
9
0
Scherzer, Treinen (8), Kelley (9) and Ramos; Gant, Weber (2), Krol (7), Roe (8), Simmons (9), Bradley (9) and Flowers. W—Scherzer 17-7. L—Gant 1-4. HRs—Washington, Turner (9).
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Mitchell 1-1) at Boston (Price 16-8), 12:05 a.m.
Detroit (Verlander 14-8) at Cleveland (Carrasco 11-8), 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Andriese 7-7) at Baltimore (Tillman 16-5), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Santana 7-10) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 4-6) at Kansas City (Vargas 0-0), 6:15 p.m.
Oakland (Alcantara 0-1) at Texas (Darvish 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Liriano 7-12) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 5-14), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Fiers 10-7) at Seattle (Paxton 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 3-4) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 8-3), 11:10 a.m., 1st game
Washington (Gonzalez 11-9) at Atlanta (Collmenter 1-0), 12:05 a.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 10-7) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 17-6), 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-1) at Cincinnati (Finnegan 9-10), 5:10 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Urena 4-6) at Philadelphia (Hellickson 11-9), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Santana 7-10) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Norris 6-10) at Arizona (Miller 2-11), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Jackson 4-5) at Colorado (Gray 9-8), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Leake 9-10) at San Francisco (Samardzija 11-10), 8:05 p.m.
National League Leaders
BATTING—Murphy, Washington, .349; LeMahieu, Colorado, .346; Blackmon, Colorado, .319; Votto, Cincinnati, .318; Seager, Los Angeles, .316; Segura, Arizona, .315; Realmuto, Miami, .313; Marte, Pittsburgh, .311; Prado, Miami, .309; Braun, Milwaukee, .304; Yelich, Miami, .304.
RUNS—Bryant, Chicago, 114; Arenado, Colorado, 107; Blackmon, Colorado, 101; LeMahieu, Colorado, 98; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 96; Seager, Los Angeles, 96; Freeman, Atlanta, 91; Segura, Arizona, 90; Votto, Cincinnati, 89; Murphy, Washington, 88; Rizzo, Chicago, 88; Myers, San Diego, 88.
RBI—Arenado, Colorado, 121; Murphy, Washington, 104; Rizzo, Chicago, 101; Kemp, Atlanta, 99; Bryant, Chicago, 95; Gonzalez, Colorado, 95; Russell, Chicago, 92; Bruce, New York, 91; Yelich, Miami, 91; Duvall, Cincinnati, 89.
HITS—Murphy, Washington, 183; Segura, Arizona, 182; Seager, Los Angeles, 179; LeMahieu, Colorado, 177; Prado, Miami, 171; Arenado, Colorado, 165; Bryant, Chicago, 164; Blackmon, Colorado, 163; Yelich, Miami, 160; Freeman, Atlanta, 160.
DOUBLES—Murphy, Washington, 46; Seager, Los Angeles, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 39; Rizzo, Chicago, 38; Gonzalez, Colorado, 38; Markakis, Atlanta, 38; Rendon, Washington, 37; Kemp, Atlanta, 36; Segura, Arizona, 36; Yelich, Miami, 36.
TRIPLES—Owings, Arizona, 9; Lamb, Arizona, 9; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 9; Crawford, San Francisco, 9; LeMahieu, Colorado, 8; Bourjos, Philadelphia, 7; Belt, San Francisco, 7; Harrison, Pittsburgh, 7; Revere, Washington, 7; Bruce, New York, 6; Arenado, Colorado, 6; Inciarte, Atlanta, 6; Segura, Arizona, 6; Panik, San Francisco, 6; Fowler, Chicago, 6; Turner, Washington, 6; Carpenter, St. Louis, 6; Freeman, Atlanta, 6.
HOME RUNS—Arenado, Colorado, 37; Bryant, Chicago, 37; Carter, Milwaukee, 34; Kemp, Atlanta, 31; Rizzo, Chicago, 31; Cespedes, New York, 30; Freeman, Atlanta, 30; Duvall, Cincinnati, 30; Bruce, New York, 29; Tomas, Arizona, 29.
STOLEN BASES—Hamilton, Cincinnati, 58; Villar, Milwaukee, 54; Marte, Pittsburgh, 47; Nunez, San Francisco, 36; Jankowski, San Diego, 30; Segura, Arizona, 30; Perez, Milwaukee, 30; Turner, Washington, 26; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 26; Myers, San Diego, 25.
PITCHING—Lester, Chicago, 17-4; Arrieta, Chicago, 17-6; Scherzer, Washington, 17-7; Cueto, San Francisco, 16-5; Roark, Washington, 15-8; Strasburg, Washington, 15-4; Hendricks, Chicago, 15-7; Fernandez, Miami, 15-8; Hammel, Chicago, 14-9; Bumgarner, San Francisco, 14-9.
ERA—Hendricks, Chicago, 2.03; Lester, Chicago, 2.40; Syndergaard, New York, 2.43; Bumgarner, San Francisco, 2.66; Roark, Washington, 2.75; Scherzer, Washington, 2.78; Cueto, San Francisco, 2.86; Arrieta, Chicago, 2.91; Fernandez, Miami, 2.99; deGrom, New York, 3.04.
STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 259; Fernandez, Miami, 241; Bumgarner, San Francisco, 231; Syndergaard, New York, 205; Ray, Arizona, 202; Strasburg, Washington, 183; Cueto, San Francisco, 181; Lester, Chicago, 179; Lackey, Chicago, 173; Arrieta, Chicago, 171.
SAVES—Familia, New York, 49; Jansen, Los Angeles, 44; Melancon, Washington, 42; Gomez, Philadelphia, 37; Ramos, Miami, 36; Chapman, Chicago, 34; Casilla, San Francisco, 31; Rodney, Miami, 25; Papelbon, Washington, 19; Rondon, Chicago, 18.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Top 25 Schedule
All Times CDT
Saturday
No. 1 Alabama at No. 19 Mississippi, 3 p.m.
No. 2 Florida State at No. 10 Louisville, 11 a.m.
No. 3 Ohio State at No. 14 Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.
No. 4 Michigan vs. Colorado, 2:30 p.m.
No. 5 Clemson vs. SC State, 11 a.m.
No. 7 Stanford vs. Southern Cal, 7 p.m.
No. 8 Washington vs. Portland State, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Wisconsin vs. Georgia State, 11 a.m.
No. 11 Texas at California, 9:30 p.m.
No. 12 Michigan State at No. 18 Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.
No. 13 Iowa vs. North Dakota State, 11 a.m.
No. 15 Tennessee vs. Ohio, 11 a.m.
No. 16 Georgia at Missouri, 6:30 p.m.
No. 17 Texas A&M at Auburn, 6 p.m.
No. 20 LSU vs. Mississippi State, 6 p.m.
No. 22 Oregon at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.
No. 23 Florida vs. North Texas, 6:30 p.m.
No. 24 Arkansas vs. Texas State, 6:30 p.m.
No. 25 Miami at Appalachian State, 11 a.m.
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL
American Conference
East
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
N.Y. Jets
1
1
0
.500
59
54
New England
1
0
0
1.000
23
21
Miami
0
1
0
.000
10
12
Buffalo
0
2
0
.000
38
50
South
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Houston
1
0
0
1.000
23
14
Indianapolis
0
1
0
.000
35
39
Jacksonville
0
1
0
.000
23
27
Tennessee
0
1
0
.000
16
25
North
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Pittsburgh
1
0
0
1.000
38
16
Baltimore
1
0
0
1.000
13
7
Cincinnati
1
0
0
1.000
23
22
Cleveland
0
1
0
.000
10
29
West
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Kansas City
1
0
0
1.000
33
27
Denver
1
0
0
1.000
21
20
Oakland
1
0
0
1.000
35
34
San Diego
0
1
0
.000
27
33
National Conference
East
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
N.Y. Giants
1
0
0
1.000
20
19
Philadelphia
1
0
0
1.000
29
10
Dallas
0
1
0
.000
19
20
Washington
0
1
0
.000
16
38
South
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Tampa Bay
1
0
0
1.000
31
24
Carolina
0
1
0
.000
20
21
New Orleans
0
1
0
.000
34
35
Atlanta
0
1
0
.000
24
31
North
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Minnesota
1
0
0
1.000
25
16
Detroit
1
0
0
1.000
39
35
Green Bay
1
0
0
1.000
27
23
Chicago
0
1
0
.000
14
23
West
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
San Francisco
1
0
0
1.000
28
0
Seattle
1
0
0
1.000
12
10
Arizona
0
1
0
.000
21
23
Los Angeles
0
1
0
.000
0
28
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Jets 37, Buffalo 31
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco at Carolina, noon
Dallas at Washington, noon
Miami at New England, noon
New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, noon
Baltimore at Cleveland, noon
Tennessee at Detroit, noon
Kansas City at Houston, noon
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, noon
Seattle at Los Angeles, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at San Diego, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sep. 22
Houston at New England, 7:25 p.m.
Sunday, Sep. 25
Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon
Cleveland at Miami, noon
Detroit at Green Bay, noon
Minnesota at Carolina, noon
Denver at Cincinnati, noon
Arizona at Buffalo, noon
Baltimore at Jacksonville, noon
Oakland at Tennessee, noon
San Francisco at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Sep. 26
Atlanta at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
MLS
All Times CDT
Eastern
W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA
Toronto FC
13
8
7
46
41
29
New York
12
9
8
44
49
37
New York City FC
12
9
8
44
49
50
Philadelphia
11
10
8
41
48
45
Montreal
9
8
11
38
42
43
D.C. United
7
9
13
34
39
40
Orlando City
7
8
13
34
47
49
New England
8
12
9
33
34
48
Chicago
6
13
9
27
35
44
Columbus
5
11
11
26
36
45
Western
W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA
FC Dallas
15
8
6
51
45
37
Los Angeles
11
4
14
47
49
32
Colorado
12
5
10
46
29
24
Real Salt Lake
12
9
8
44
42
41
Sporting Kansas City
11
12
6
39
35
35
Portland
10
11
8
38
43
44
Vancouver
9
13
7
34
37
45
San Jose
7
8
12
33
27
30
Seattle
9
13
5
32
33
37
Houston
5
11
11
26
32
37
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, September 16
D.C. United 2, Chicago 2, tie
Saturday, September 17
Vancouver at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland, 5 p.m.
FC Dallas at New York City FC, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.
New England at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Houston at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 18
Los Angeles at Sporting Kansas City, 1 p.m.
New York at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended Atlanta RHP Jose Ramirez three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing a pitch in the head area of Miami’s Jose Fernandez during a Sept. 14 game.
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled INF Colin Moran from Fresno (PCL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent RHP Nick Tepesch outright to Omaha (PCL). Announced OF Rey Fuentes cleared unconditional waivers and became a free agent. Extended their development contract with Wilmington (Carolina) through the 2018 season.
Comments