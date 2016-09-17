Mascoutah and Highland play rescheduled game from rainout

Neither Mascoutah's Glen Gibbons (1, front) nor Highland's Jacob Kruse (23, behind Gibbons) could grab this pass from Mascoutah QB Darius Cooley (not shown). In background at right is Highland's Sam LaPorta (1).
Highland's Brady Feldman (28) puts out his arm to fend off a Mascoutah tackler just after Feldman was handed the ball from QB Garrett Marti (behind Feldman).
Highland QB Garrett Marti (18, center) evades would-be Mascoutah tacklers as his defense bottles one man up (left) and he outruns the lunging tackle from the other Mascoutah player at right in this second-half play.
Mascoutah QB Darius Cooley (18, left) is able to outrun Highland's Kyle Lane (2) and get a throw off in second-half action.
Highland QB Garrett Marti (18, left) hands the ball off to RB Trent Rakers (25).
Mascoutah QB Darius Cooley (18) shakes a tackle by a Highland player and was able to get rid of the ball to avoid a sack.
Highland's Nick Vidmar (14, left) ran adjacent to Mascoutah's Kai Cross for several seconds before grabbing him and bringing him down. Cross had evaded several other Highland players and shook off at least two tackle attempts before Vidmar got to him.
Mascoutah QB Darius Cooley (18) takes the snap late in the game. Other Mascoutah teammates shown are (from left): Jasuan King (11), Gerlik Garlington (7), and Randy Turner (62).
It appears that Mascoutah's Zach Wheeler (74, center) is making a hole in the Highland defense with his bare hands in the second half. Bulldog players shown are (from left) Trent Rakers (25), Garrett Marti (18) and Brayton Moss (42).
Another close call for Mascoutah QB Darius Cooley as a Highland player's huge arm reaches for him but couldn't grab Cooley due to his speed.
Highland's Trent Rakers (25, right) tries to evade Mascoutah's Glen Gibbons (1, left) as another Masoutah players chases after him.
Mascoutah QB Darius Cooley (18) hands off to teammate Kai Cross (34).
