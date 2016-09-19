Tiebreaker gives O’Fallon win at Illinois/Missouri River Challenge

The O’Fallon Panthers continued to reap the rewards of having a deep and talented golf team on Saturday at the annual Missouri/Illinois River Challenge.
Junior Emily Marrs shot an 8-over par 80 to tie for second place, but it was a 95 by sophomore Briana McMinn which proved to be the difference as O’Fallon remained undefeated by beating Missouri power St. Joseph’s Academy in a tiebreaker for the team title at the Orchards Golf Course in Belleville.
O’Fallon, which has now won all six tournaments in which it has competed this season, finished the tournament tied with the Blue Angels with a team score of 329. The score was still tied after the fifth player’s score, but McMinn’s 95 on the sixth score was the difference.
“The golf course played long and challenging as the tee's were set to play about 5,500 yards. The course played all of that distance due to no roll from the rainfall Friday into Saturday. Our coaching staff is very proud of our group of girls on the victory,” Panthers coach Chris Eddy said. “Missouri brought over five of their best schools from the state and this win says a lot for the talent and hard work within our program. ‘’
Cor Jesu standout Katie Kreuss won the individual title with five players, including Marrs and Paige Hammel of Edwardsville, shooting rounds of 80. Addasyn Zeller of Edwardsville and Natalie Meinkoth of O’Fallon tied for sixth place with rounds of 81.
Alyssa McMinn of O’Fallon was eighth with an 82, while Brooke Boatman of O’Fallon tied for 11th with an 86. No other local player placed in the top 15.
Edwardsville placed third with a 346 score, followed by Cor Jesu (354) and Westminister (372).
Althoff (407), Alton (425) and Highland (490) also competed.
