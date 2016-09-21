Who got BND Volleyball Game Balls? Any changes in BND Rankings?

Here are the weekly Belleville News-Democrat Volleyball Game Balls given to area players for some recent top performances:
- Highland seniors Alex LaPorta and Sarah Beth Wiegman came up big for the Bulldogs (16-0) as the team went 4-0 to win the Granite City Fall Classic. LaPorta, who earned tourney MVP honors,had 30 kills, six blocks, 35 digs, three service aces and 19 service points. Wiegman had 24 kills, 35 digs, seven service aces and 20 service points.
- Edwardsville setter Rachel Verdun ranks eighth in the St. Louis area in assists, averaging nine per game (306 total). Verdun also has 104 service points with 18 aces, ranks fourth on the Tigers with 43 kills (39.7 success rate) and has 105 digs (3.09 per game). Verdun had 16 assists Tuesday in Edwardsville’s two-set win over Althoff.
- Granite City senior libero and three-year varsity player Ciara Yon was named to the Granite City Fall Classic all-tournament team for the second year in a row. Yon had 79 digs, eight service points, 25 assists, four kills and a service ace over the weekend.
- Belleville East senior captain Derika Moore broke teammate Holly Badgley’s previous record by serving 16 points in a row at the Belleville East Lancer Invitational on Saturday to help the Lancers to a second-place finish. Before this year, the previous consecutive points record had not been touched in 20 years. Lancers senior captain Claire Randle had nine aces, 11 digs, and three assists in a win against Alton Marquette.
- Columbia senior setter Elizabeth Fleming had 25 assists Tuesday in the 16-0 Eagles’ two-set Cahokia Conference victory over Freeburg. Fleming is tied for ninth among the St. Louis area assist leaders with 271 (8.74 per game). She had 24 assists in a conference win over Central last week and 18 in a conference victory over Red Bud. Fleming also leads the Eagles with 19 service aces and is fourth with 76 digs.
- Mascoutah senior setter Kamrynn Voypick ranks third in the St. Louis region in assists with 330, an average of 9.7 per game. Mascoutah junior Tieghan Morio has 84 kills (3.23 per game) and Indians senior Katirah Johnson has 83 kills (2.44 per game).
- Carlyle High senior setter Hannah Hoffman had 82 assists last weekend to help the Indians win the Vandalia Tourmament. Hoffman has 279 assists this season for the Indians, who knocked off South Central in the championship match.
- Wesclin senior outside hitter Olivia Krebs had a team-high eight kills in a Cahokia Conference victory over Carlyle last week. Junior setter Ellie Wessel added 18 assists and junior Kaitlin Hagarty had 30 digs. A loss to Central on Tuesday snapped Wesclin’s five-match winning streak.
- Waterloo setter Hannah Cope dished out 107 assists and contributed 14 kills, five solo blocks, four assist blocks, 34 service points and 10 aces for the Bulldogs at the Belleville East Lancer Invitational. Waterloo’s Kathryn Finnerty racked up 34 kills, had eight solo blocks and seven assists, 19 service points and two aces.
- Mater Dei middle hitter Megan Deimeke had 11 kills and three blocks combined in the Knights’ victories over Central and Marquette.
- New Athens senior Hunter Parker made the all-tournament team at the Massac County Tournament last weekend, helping the Yellow Jackets to a fifth-place finish. Parker leads New Athens with 68 service points and 14 service aces and also has 120 digs.
- Freeburg sophomore libero Chasity Hill is among the area leaders in several categories while helping the Midgets to a 13-4 start. Hill has 172 digs (4.53 per game), 126 service points (3.32 per game), a 96 percent efficiency rating on serve receive and a 99.37 serve percentage (159 serves, one error).
-
Norm Sanders: 618-239-2454, @NormSanders
BND Girls Volleyball Rankings
Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses.
Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Edwardsville (7)
12-3
2.
Columbia
16-0
3.
O’Fallon
14-3
4.
Belleville West
10-5
5.
Mascoutah
13-3
Also receiving votes: Mater Dei (7-7-2), Highland (16-0), Freeburg (13-4), Waterloo (10-6), Alton (11-7), Civic Memorial (10-8-1)
Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Althoff (7)
8-5
2.
Gibault
8-3
3. (tie)
Red Bud
6-9-2
3.
Valmeyer
11-8
5.
Wesclin
9-5
Also receiving votes: New Athens (8-6), Carlyle (12-6), Nashville (5-10), Metro-East Lutheran (7-13)
Comments