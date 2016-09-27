Althoff girls win South Seven Conference golf championship

An all-state player a year ago, Althoff junior Tia Kimbrough overcame gusty winds and lightning fast greens to shoot an 85 as she led the Althoff Crusaders to an easy win at the South Seven Conference Girls Golf Tournament on Monday at Stonewolf Golf Course.
Now a three-time all-South Seven Conference player, Kimbrough used her length four off the tee and solid short game to post a three-stroke win over Josie Sykes of Carbondale (88) and a four stroke win over Althoff teammate Maggie Tiernan (89) to capture the individual title. With Kimbrough and Tiernan leading the way, Althoff romped to a 48-stroke win over Carbondale for the tram championship.
The Crusaders finished with a score of 378, while the Terriers had a total of 426.
The title is the first for Althoff rookie head coach Wayne Ockovic. Long one of the top PGA teaching professionals in the St. Louis area, Ockovic took over the coachng chores from Tim Gehrs following the ‘15 season.
“I’m very happy for the girls. Stonewolf is a challenging golf course anytime and there are a lot of holes where you have to carry the ball. The wind picking up today made that even more difficult for alot of the players,’’ Ockovic said. “We were able to put some good scores together and play pretty well.
“To have all six of our players be in the top 10, shows that we;re making progress.’’
Junior Megan Lewis placed third for Althoff and fifth in the tournament with a score of 100, while Holly Adams rounded out the Crusaders top four with a 104. Adams placed seventh overall, while teammates Kendyl Santos (109) was eighth and Annie Pusa was 10th after shooting a 111.
Althoff will compete in the Class A Regional on Oct. 3 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton.
“It has been a roller-coaster season. We’ve had days when we’ve played very well and other where we’ve really struggled,” Ockovic said. “Hopefully a day like today (Monday) means we’re heading in the right direction heading into the postseason.’’
