Belleville West volleyball outlasts Althoff in a marathon thriller

Edwardsville junior Rachel Pranger had 10 kills and two blocks Tuesday in the Tigers' 25-18, 25-12 girls volleyball win over Althoff. Pranger, a junior who has Division I recruiting interest in both volleyball and basketball, had five kills in each set.
Althoff junior Justin Strong talks about the Crusaders' 55-16 win over the Mt. Vernon Rams on Saturday. Althoff scored on six of its first eight possessions in the South Seven conference game that was postponed from Friday because of lightning.
Mater Dei leads Mt. Carmel 20-7 in the 3rd quarter in a game that has been delayed by lightning multiple times. Several metro-east high school football games were postponed and rescheduled for Saturday, but the Knights and Golden Aces have played through the rain.