Belleville West defeat Althoff--Girls Volleyball

Belleville West’s Katherine Koch spikes the ball past Althoff’s Katie Wemhoener during their game at Althoff on Tuesday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Althoff’s Katie Wemhoener goes for a kill as Belleville West’s Chelsea Vogel and Maddie Grohne go to block during their game at Althoff on Tuesday.
Althoff's Karinna Gall is stopped by Belleville West's Kylie Burke and Nikki Gaskill during their game at Althoff on Tuesday.
Belleville West’s Kaylee Hanger tries to spike the ball past Althoff's (13) Emily Myatt and Louise Comerford during their game at Althoff on Tuesday.
Belleville West head coach Lauren Degirolamo.
Althoff’s Leighten Kaiser and (12) Addie Burns jump to block Belleville West's Abby Hobbs during their game at Althoff on Tuesday.
Althoff's Emily Myatt is stopped by Belleville West's (11) Katherine Koch and Chelsea Vogel during their game at Althoff.
Althoff’s Emily Myatt blocks Belleville West’s Kaylee Hanger during their game at Althoff on Tuesday.
Belleville West’s Kylie Burke goes for a kill as Althoff’s Nisha Quarles and (4) Tori Oldham jump to block during their game at Althoff on Tuesday.
Althoff head coach Sara Dietrich.
Belleville West's Nikki Gaskill and Kylie Burke move to block Althoff's Katie Wemoener during their game at Althoff on Tuesday.
Althoff’s Karinna Gall is blocked by Belleville West’s (14) Kylie Burke and Nikki Gaskill during their game at Althoff on Tuesday.
