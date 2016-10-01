O’Fallon caps remarkable regular season with win at Tamarack CC

When O’Fallon girls golf coach Chris Eddy set up the Panthers ‘16 schedule he loaded it up with 10 tournaments, a strategy aimed at getting the team more prepared for the postseason.
On Saturday at the O’Fallon Invitational, the Panthers wrapped the most successful regular season in school history.
Juniors Brooke Boatman and Emily Marrs both shot rounds of 78 to pace another good day on the links as O’Fallon scored a 26-stroke win at the O’Fallon Invitational at Tamarack Country Club.
Two more juniors — Alyssa McMinn added an 80 while Southwestern Conference Tournament runner-up Natalie Meinkoth added an 81 for the Panthers who won their 10th tournament title of the season. The 10 titles is a school record at O’Fallon.
“Our girls worked hard over the Summer and have continued to work on their games during the season,’’ Eddy said. “But we can still improve and the girls know it. We can get better with our chipping and our putting. We can cut down on our strokes around the greens and we’re still having to many 3-putt greens.
“BRt to win 10 tournaments in one year is quite an accomplsihment, We would love to get a couple more before we’re done for the season.”
Boatman earned the individual title on Saturday, beating Marrs in s scorecard playoff.
O”Fallon, which shot a school record 304 in winning the Edwardsville Invitational on Thursday, shot a team score of 317 on Saturday, 26 strokes fewer than perennial state power Edwardsville, Althoff finished a distant third with a score of 376.
Edwardsville, which defeated O’Fallon by two strokes when the Southwestern Conference rivals met during the dual match k Brook Golf Course in Edwardsville, was led by Addasyn Zeller who shot 80 on Saturday. Zeller won the SWC title in a three hole playoff with Meinkoth at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River on Tuesday.
Rounding out the top 5 placeinners were McMinn (fourth) and Meinkoth (fifth). Other medal winners included Paige Hamel of Edwarrdsville (83), Bre Haas of Belleville East (87), Tia Kimbrough (87) and Megan Lewis (87) of Althoff, Kayla Weinacht (89) of Edwardsville, Breanna McMinn of O’Fallon (89) and Sydney Sahuri (91) of Edwardsville.
