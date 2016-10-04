Davidson, Columbia Eagles have that winning look at Green Hills Golf Course

With at least eight high quality players on the Columbia High School golf roster, coach Tom Detmer said competition for playing time has been a key element in the Eagles success during the ‘16 season.
On Tuesday at Green Hills Golf Course in Mount Vernon, the Eagles success continued.
Junior Kyle Steve shot a 5-over-par 76 and three teammates also broke 80 as the Cahokia Conference champion Eagles added a second straight regional title to the trophy case with an 11-stroke win over Mater Dei at the Class 2A Mount Vernon Boys Golf Regional.
A perennial Class 2A southern Illinois power, Columbia used its depth to take the title on Tuesdsay. While Steve led the attack with his 76, Matt Rachell (77), Nolan Antonini (78) and Andrew Wittenauer (79) also played consistent golf on a Green Hills Golf Course which was playing right at 6,700 yards.
Columbia finished with a team score of 310, while Mater Dei (321) and Salem (327) rounded out the top three schools. Those three schools advance to the Mattoon Sectional on Oct. 11.
Detmer said the competition that his players have within themselves is helpful in pressure situations.
“We have good depth and actually we hav e maybe eight or nine players who are capable of playing somewhere in our lineup and with only six playing in tournaments, the competition we have within our team is very tough at times,’’ Detmer said. “But I also think that competition helps us when it is time for the (Cahokia) conference and postseason tournaments.
“I was pleased at how we played today. We were able to put four good scores on the board and defeat good Mater Dei and Salem teams. Hopefully it carries over to next week.’’
Mater Dei was led by Tyler Goebel who shot 75 and Noah Gerdes (77). Rounding out the Knights four scores were Grant Goebel (82) and Nathan Rivera (87).
Davidson takes medalist honors
The captain of a very young Althoff squad, junior Dylan Davidson played near flawless golf as he shot a 2-under par 69 to take medalist honors with a four stroke win over Alex Gorman of Mascoutah.
A member of an Althoff squad wich reached the Class 2A State Tournament a year ago, Davidson had 3 birdies and just one bogey as he took advantage of his length off the tee and made very few mistakes.
“Normally a course would play is somewhere around 6,200-6,400 yards. This was playing right about 6,700 yards today. I’m pretty long off the tee so I think that gave me a little bit of an advantage today,’’ Davidson said. “I was hitting the ball well. I just wasn’t giving myself a lot of good chances for birdies. I was able to chip in for birdie on the seventh hole and played pretty steady all day.
Gorman, the leader in the clubhouse for most of the day, shot 73 and like Davidson earned a trip to the Mattoon Sectional. Other local sectional qualifiers included Althoff freshman and South Seven Conference champion Jack Brueining (79), Waterloo senior Ryan Stites (80) and Mascoutah’s Walter Siemsglusz (85).
