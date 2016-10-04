Tyrrell continues dominant season at Quincy Regional

The Edwardsville Tigers added another title to a growing list of accomplishments on Tuesday at Westview Golf Course in Quincy.
And so did junior Ben Tyrrell.
The Southwestern Conference champion, Tyrrell continued his sensational junior season, shooting a 71 as Edwardsville took the team championship at the Class 3A Quincy Golf Regional.
The Tigers, who won the team title at the SWC Tournament, continued to play well on Tuesday, finishing with a team score of 304, 12 strokes less than host Quincy (316). Belleville East (335) finished a distant third but like Edwardsville and Quincy, the Lancers earned a trip to the Class 3A Pekin Sectional on Oct. 10.
Tyrrell led the way for Edwardsville, which also got rounds of 77 from Luke Babington and Tanner White and 79’s from Spencer Patterson and Blake Burris.
Belleville East, which upset O’Fallon for the third and final bid to the sectional finals, got rounds of 78 from Austin Galloway and 85’s from both Andrew O’Bryan and Adam Siddle. Davis Winn rounded out the Lancers top four players with an 87.
Other local individuals advancing included Sam Bernosky of Belleville West who shot 78. while Logan Harris (82), Logan Lowery (83) and Chase Holland (85) of O’Fallon, Mason Groshans of Collinsville (85) and Riley Brown (86) of Granite City also earned trips to Pekin.
Class 2A Roxana Regional
State power Alton Marquette had four players shoot rounds of 76 or lower as it cruised to the title at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.
The Explorers, getting rounds of 70 from sophomore Kolton Bauer and 72 from Michael Holtz, finished with a team score of 293 to easily defeat Highland (351) and Triad (358) for the championship. All three schools advance to the Class 2A Sectional at Mattoon on Oct. 11.
Highland was led by Connor Pinsker (84) and Ben Brauns (85), while Stephen Schniers (90) and Dylan Bargetzi (92) rounded out the Bulldogs top four players. Triad got rounds of 85 from Cameron Lambert and 88 from Chris Lambert. Nick Bryan (90) and Tyler Flescher (95) rounded out the Knights third place showing.
Class 1A Wesclin Regional
Freshmen Alex Eickhoff and Alex White shot rounds of 75 and 76 respectively as Hillsboro edged Litchfield and (Centralia) Christ our Rock Lutheran for the team title at Governor’s Run Golf Course in Carlyle. Hillsboro finished with a score of 320, 23 strokes less than Litchfield (343). Christ Our Rock Lutheran finished with a 376 score. All three teams advance to the Robinson Sectional on Oct. 10.
Local individuals advancing were Parker Durgin (88) and Brandon Durgin (93) of Wesclin, Bryce Kapp (90) of Carlyle, Jake Jump (91) and Brandon Fields (93) od (Edwardsville) Metro East Lutheran and Brandon Ogden (96) of Lebanon.
Gibault Regional
Results from the Gibault Regional were unavailable at press time.
91)
Comments