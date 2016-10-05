Marrs, O’Fallon soar past field to regional title

The O’Fallon Panthers girls golf team spent the entire 2016 regular season winning every tournament in which it competed and were the dominant Class 2A in southern Illinois.
On Wednesday, the Panthers postseason started the same way.
The Belleville News-Democrat Class 2A Player of the Year in 2015, O’Fallon junior and individual medalist Emily Marrs shot a 74 on Wednesday to lead a balanced attack as the Panthers romped to a 23-stroke win at the Class 2A Edwardsville Girls Golf Regional at Oak Brook Golf Course.
In moving one step closer towards a return trip to the Class 2A state tournament, the Panthers finished their round with a team score of 313 as they edged both host Edwardsville (336) and Collinsville for the title. All three schools advance to the Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional on Tuesday at Illini Country Club.
O’Fallon also got rounds of 76 from Alyssa McMinn, 79 from Natalie Meinkoth and 84 from Brooke Boatman. Edwardsville, always a threat to earn a state tournament bid, was led by Addasyn Zeller (77), Kayla Weinacht (82), Paige Hamel (87) and Jessica Benson (90).
The surprise of the day was the play of Collinsville. The Kahoks were led by Abbey Burns (79), Alynnah O’Leary (88), Claire Rendleman (97) and Destiny Johnson (98).
Advancing as individuals were Breanna Benardin of Triad (80), Bre Haas (85) and Daphne Lane (92) of Belleville East, Megan Keel (91) of Granite City and Katey Hatley (93), Emma Hamilton (96) and DeLana Lilly (96) of Mascoutah.
Class 1A Trico Regional
The top Class 1A team in the metro east, Nashville used its superior depth to post a 16-stroke win over Waterloo at the Trico Regional at Jackson County Country Club.
Champions of the rugged River-to-River Conference, the Hornettes, getting a 78 from Hope Rueter, finished with a four-player score of 340. Waterloo was second at 356, three strokes less than third place Pinckneyville (359) All three teams advance to the Salem Sectional on Monday, Oct. 10.
The Hornettes also got rounds of 85 from Rachel Kell an 88 from Jill Guetersloh and an 89 from Sara Guetersloh.
Senior Makensey Umscheid led the Waterloo attack with an 80, while Destiny Restoff, Shelby Westmoreland and Remy Heinen all added rounds of 92 for the Bulldogs.
Advancing as individuals were Lilly Schlemmer (96) of Valmeyer and Sophia Koesterer (99) of Red Bud.
Class 1A Gibault Regional (Boys)
Gibault junior Zachary Heet shot a 75 to take medalist honors and Alex Dietz added a 76 as the Hawks won the Class 1A Gibault Regional on Tuesday at the Acorns Golf Course.
The Hawks, who also got rounds of 93 from Lucas Hermann and 94 from Ryan Gool, finished with a team score of 338, seven strokes less than Nashville (345) and Red Bud (345). All three teams advance to the Robinson Sectional on Monday.
Nashville was led by Briley Dahncke (85), while Red Bud’s top score was an 81 by Collin Doiron. Advancing as individuals were Shane Ganz (83) and Logan Thomas (85) of Okawville and Carson Sensel (85) and Phillip Reinhardt (86) of Valmeyer.
Comments