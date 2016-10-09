IHSA girls volleyball playoff pairings for metro-east teams

Here are the Class 1A through Class 4A girls volleyball state playoff pairings:
Girls Volleyball Playoffs
(seeds in parentheses)
Class 4A Playoffs
O’Fallon Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1: (8) Collinsville vs. (9) Granite City, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: (6) Belleville East vs. (11) East St. Louis, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 3: (2) O’Fallon vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.
Match 4: (3) Belleville West vs. Winner Match 2, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday., Oct. 27
Championship
Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
Alton Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1: (7) Chatham Glenwood vs. (10) Alton, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 2: (1) Edwardsville vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.
Match 3: (4) Quincy vs. (5) Springfield, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship
Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.
Chatham Glenwood Sectional
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Match 1: Winner O’Fallon Regional vs. Winner Alton Regional, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: Winner Bloomington Regional vs. Winner Rock Island Regional, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.
Normal Super-Sectional
Saturday, Nov. 5
Match 1: Winner Chatham Glenwood Sectional vs. Winner Romeoville Sectional, 1 p.m.
State Tournament
at Illinois State U. Redbird Arena, Normal
Friday, Nov. 11
Match 1: Winner Normal Super-Sectional vs. Winner Dundee-Crown Super-Sectional, 7 p.m.
Match 2: Winner Hinsdale South Super-Sectional vs. Winner Schaumburg Super-Sectional, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday., Nov. 12
Third Place
Loser Match 1 vs. Loser Match 2, 7:25 p.m.
Championship
Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 8:55 p.m.
Class 3A Playoffs
Columbia Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1: (8) Triad vs. (9) Central, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: (6) Waterloo vs. (12) Cahokia, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 3: (1) Columbia vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.
Match 4: (4) Freeburg vs. Winner Match 2, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship
Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
Mater Dei Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1: (7) Olney-Richland County vs. (10) Centralia, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2 : (5) Mater Dei vs. (11) Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 3: (2) Highland vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.
Match 4: (3) Mascoutah vs. Winner Match 2, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship
Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
Jerseyville Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1: (7) Jacksonville vs. (8) Jerseyville, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: (6) Civic Memorial) vs. (12) Wood River, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 3: (1) Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.
Match 4: (4) Roxana vs. Winner Match 2, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship
Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
Taylorville Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1: (9) Effingham vs. (10) Springfield Southeast, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: (5) Greenville vs. (11) Springfield Lanphier, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 3: (2) Rochester vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.
Match 4: (3) Taylorville vs. Winner Match 2, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship
Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
Mascoutah Sectional
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Match 1: Winner Benton Regional vs. Winner Mater Dei Regional, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: Winner Columbia Regional vs. Winner Carterville Regional, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.
Mt. Zion Sectional
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Match 1: Winner Jerseyville Regional vs. Winner Mahomet-Seymour Regional, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: Winner Decatur MacArthur Regional vs. Winner Taylorville Regional, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.
Effingham Super-Sectional
Saturday, Nov. 5
Winner Mascoutah Sectional vs. Winner Mt. Zion Sectional, 6 p.m.
State Tournament
at Illinois State U. Redbird Arena, Normal
Friday, Nov. 11
Match 1: Winner Effingham Super-Sectional vs. Winner Woodstock Marian Super-Sectional, 4 p.m.
Match 2: Winner Rich East Super-Sectional vs. Winner Mendota Super-Sectional, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Third Place
Loser Match 1 vs. Loser Match 2, 4 p.m.
Championship
Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Playoffs
Chester Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1: (8) Sparta vs. (9) Trico, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: (5) Red Bud vs. (10) Marissa, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 3: (2) Gibault vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.
Match 4: (3) Chester vs. Winner Match 2, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship
Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
Carlyle Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1: (7) Nashville vs. (11) Dupo, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 2: (1) Althoff vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.
Match 3: (4) Wesclin vs. (6) Carlyle, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship
Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.
North Greene Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1: (9) North Greene vs. (10) Southwestern, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 2: (1) Pana vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.
Match 3: (4) Greenfield vs. (5) Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship
Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.
Pinckneyville Sectional
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Match 1: Winner Edwards County Regional vs. Winner Chester Regional, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: Winner Carlyle Regional vs. Winner DuQuoin Regional, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.
Vandalia Sectional
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Match 1: Winner White Hall North Greene Regional vs. Winner Red Hill Regional, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: Winner Teutopolis Regional vs. Winner Hillsboro Regional, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Championship
Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.
Wesclin Super-Sectional
Saturday, Nov. 5
Winner Pinckneyville Sectional vs. Winner Vandalia Sectional, 1 p.m.
State Tournament
at Illinois State U. Redbird Arena in Normal
Friday, Nov. 11
Match 1: Winner Maroa-Forsyth Super-Sectional vs. Winner Wesclin Super-Sectional, noon
Match 2: Winner IC Catholic Super-Sectional vs. Winner Putnam County Super-Sectional, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Third Place
Loser Match 1 vs. Loser Match 2, 12:25 p.m.
Championship
Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 1:55 p.m.
Class 1A Playoffs
Valmeyer Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1: (7) Elverado vs. (11) Evansville Christ Our Savior Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 2: (2) Thompsonville vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.
Match 3: (3) Valmeyer vs. (6) Steeleville, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship
Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.
Metro-East Lutheran Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1: (8) Madison vs. (9) Lovejoy, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: (7) Father McGivney vs. (11) O’Fallon First Baptist Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 3: (2) Christ Our Rock Lutheran vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.
Match 4: (4) Metro-East Lutheran vs. Winner Match 2, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship
Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
Zeigler-Royalton Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1: (8) Christopher vs. (9) Galatia, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: (5) Crab Orchard vs. (10) Zeigler-Royalton, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 3: (1) Norris City-Omaha-Enfield) vs. Winner Match 1, 5 p.m.
Match 4: (4) New Athens vs. Winner Match 2, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship
Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
Lebanon Sectional
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Match 1: Winner Clay City Regional vs. Winner Metro-East Lutheran Regional, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: Winner Woodlawn Regional vs. Winner Hutsonville Regional, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.
Crab Orchard Sectional
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Match 1: Winner Zeigler-Royalton Regional vs. Winner Carrier Mills-Stonefort Regional, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: Winner Goreville Regional vs. Winner Valmeyer Regional, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.
Christopher Super-Sectional
Saturday, Nov. 5
Winner Lebanon Sectional vs. Winner Crab Orchard Sectional, 1 p.m.
State Tournament
at Illinois State U. Redbird Arena, Normal
Friday, Nov. 11
Match 1: Winner Christopher Super-Sectional vs. Winner Peoria Heights Super-Sectional, 9 a.m.
Match 2: Winner Arlington Heights (Christian Liberty Academy) Super-Sectional vs. Winner Mt. Pulaski Super-Sectional, 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Third Place
Loser Match 1 vs. Loser Match 2, 9 a.m.
Championship
Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 10:30 a.m.
