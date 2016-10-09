High School Sports

October 9, 2016 8:52 PM

IHSA girls volleyball playoff pairings for metro-east teams

News-Democrat

Here are the Class 1A through Class 4A girls volleyball state playoff pairings:

Girls Volleyball Playoffs

(seeds in parentheses)

Class 4A Playoffs

O’Fallon Regional

Monday, Oct. 24

Match 1: (8) Collinsville vs. (9) Granite City, 5:30 p.m.

Match 2: (6) Belleville East vs. (11) East St. Louis, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Match 3: (2) O’Fallon vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.

Match 4: (3) Belleville West vs. Winner Match 2, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday., Oct. 27

Championship

Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.

Alton Regional

Monday, Oct. 24

Match 1: (7) Chatham Glenwood vs. (10) Alton, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Match 2: (1) Edwardsville vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.

Match 3: (4) Quincy vs. (5) Springfield, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Championship

Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.

Chatham Glenwood Sectional

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Match 1: Winner O’Fallon Regional vs. Winner Alton Regional, 5:30 p.m.

Match 2: Winner Bloomington Regional vs. Winner Rock Island Regional, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.

Normal Super-Sectional

Saturday, Nov. 5

Match 1: Winner Chatham Glenwood Sectional vs. Winner Romeoville Sectional, 1 p.m.

State Tournament

at Illinois State U. Redbird Arena, Normal

Friday, Nov. 11

Match 1: Winner Normal Super-Sectional vs. Winner Dundee-Crown Super-Sectional, 7 p.m.

Match 2: Winner Hinsdale South Super-Sectional vs. Winner Schaumburg Super-Sectional, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday., Nov. 12

Third Place

Loser Match 1 vs. Loser Match 2, 7:25 p.m.

Championship

Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 8:55 p.m.

Class 3A Playoffs

Columbia Regional

Monday, Oct. 24

Match 1: (8) Triad vs. (9) Central, 5:30 p.m.

Match 2: (6) Waterloo vs. (12) Cahokia, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Match 3: (1) Columbia vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.

Match 4: (4) Freeburg vs. Winner Match 2, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Championship

Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.

Mater Dei Regional

Monday, Oct. 24

Match 1: (7) Olney-Richland County vs. (10) Centralia, 5:30 p.m.

Match 2 : (5) Mater Dei vs. (11) Salem, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Match 3: (2) Highland vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.

Match 4: (3) Mascoutah vs. Winner Match 2, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Championship

Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.

Jerseyville Regional

Monday, Oct. 24

Match 1: (7) Jacksonville vs. (8) Jerseyville, 5:30 p.m.

Match 2: (6) Civic Memorial) vs. (12) Wood River, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Match 3: (1) Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.

Match 4: (4) Roxana vs. Winner Match 2, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Championship

Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.

Taylorville Regional

Monday, Oct. 24

Match 1: (9) Effingham vs. (10) Springfield Southeast, 5:30 p.m.

Match 2: (5) Greenville vs. (11) Springfield Lanphier, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Match 3: (2) Rochester vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.

Match 4: (3) Taylorville vs. Winner Match 2, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Championship

Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.

Mascoutah Sectional

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Match 1: Winner Benton Regional vs. Winner Mater Dei Regional, 5:30 p.m.

Match 2: Winner Columbia Regional vs. Winner Carterville Regional, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.

Mt. Zion Sectional

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Match 1: Winner Jerseyville Regional vs. Winner Mahomet-Seymour Regional, 5:30 p.m.

Match 2: Winner Decatur MacArthur Regional vs. Winner Taylorville Regional, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.

Effingham Super-Sectional

Saturday, Nov. 5

Winner Mascoutah Sectional vs. Winner Mt. Zion Sectional, 6 p.m.

State Tournament

at Illinois State U. Redbird Arena, Normal

Friday, Nov. 11

Match 1: Winner Effingham Super-Sectional vs. Winner Woodstock Marian Super-Sectional, 4 p.m.

Match 2: Winner Rich East Super-Sectional vs. Winner Mendota Super-Sectional, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Third Place

Loser Match 1 vs. Loser Match 2, 4 p.m.

Championship

Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Playoffs

Chester Regional

Monday, Oct. 24

Match 1: (8) Sparta vs. (9) Trico, 5:30 p.m.

Match 2: (5) Red Bud vs. (10) Marissa, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Match 3: (2) Gibault vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.

Match 4: (3) Chester vs. Winner Match 2, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Championship

Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.

Carlyle Regional

Monday, Oct. 24

Match 1: (7) Nashville vs. (11) Dupo, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Match 2: (1) Althoff vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.

Match 3: (4) Wesclin vs. (6) Carlyle, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Championship

Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.

North Greene Regional

Monday, Oct. 24

Match 1: (9) North Greene vs. (10) Southwestern, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Match 2: (1) Pana vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.

Match 3: (4) Greenfield vs. (5) Marquette, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Championship

Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.

Pinckneyville Sectional

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Match 1: Winner Edwards County Regional vs. Winner Chester Regional, 5:30 p.m.

Match 2: Winner Carlyle Regional vs. Winner DuQuoin Regional, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.

Vandalia Sectional

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Match 1: Winner White Hall North Greene Regional vs. Winner Red Hill Regional, 5:30 p.m.

Match 2: Winner Teutopolis Regional vs. Winner Hillsboro Regional, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Championship

Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.

Wesclin Super-Sectional

Saturday, Nov. 5

Winner Pinckneyville Sectional vs. Winner Vandalia Sectional, 1 p.m.

State Tournament

at Illinois State U. Redbird Arena in Normal

Friday, Nov. 11

Match 1: Winner Maroa-Forsyth Super-Sectional vs. Winner Wesclin Super-Sectional, noon

Match 2: Winner IC Catholic Super-Sectional vs. Winner Putnam County Super-Sectional, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Third Place

Loser Match 1 vs. Loser Match 2, 12:25 p.m.

Championship

Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 1:55 p.m.　

Class 1A Playoffs

Valmeyer Regional

Monday, Oct. 24

Match 1: (7) Elverado vs. (11) Evansville Christ Our Savior Lutheran, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Match 2: (2) Thompsonville vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.

Match 3: (3) Valmeyer vs. (6) Steeleville, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Championship

Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.

Metro-East Lutheran Regional

Monday, Oct. 24

Match 1: (8) Madison vs. (9) Lovejoy, 5:30 p.m.

Match 2: (7) Father McGivney vs. (11) O’Fallon First Baptist Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Match 3: (2) Christ Our Rock Lutheran vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.

Match 4: (4) Metro-East Lutheran vs. Winner Match 2, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Championship

Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.

Zeigler-Royalton Regional

Monday, Oct. 24

Match 1: (8) Christopher vs. (9) Galatia, 5:30 p.m.

Match 2: (5) Crab Orchard vs. (10) Zeigler-Royalton, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Match 3: (1) Norris City-Omaha-Enfield) vs. Winner Match 1, 5 p.m.

Match 4: (4) New Athens vs. Winner Match 2, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Championship

Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.

Lebanon Sectional

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Match 1: Winner Clay City Regional vs. Winner Metro-East Lutheran Regional, 5:30 p.m.

Match 2: Winner Woodlawn Regional vs. Winner Hutsonville Regional, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.

Crab Orchard Sectional

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Match 1: Winner Zeigler-Royalton Regional vs. Winner Carrier Mills-Stonefort Regional, 5:30 p.m.

Match 2: Winner Goreville Regional vs. Winner Valmeyer Regional, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.

Christopher Super-Sectional

Saturday, Nov. 5

Winner Lebanon Sectional vs. Winner Crab Orchard Sectional, 1 p.m.

State Tournament

at Illinois State U. Redbird Arena, Normal

Friday, Nov. 11

Match 1: Winner Christopher Super-Sectional vs. Winner Peoria Heights Super-Sectional, 9 a.m.

Match 2: Winner Arlington Heights (Christian Liberty Academy) Super-Sectional vs. Winner Mt. Pulaski Super-Sectional, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Third Place

Loser Match 1 vs. Loser Match 2, 9 a.m.

Championship

Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 10:30 a.m.

