Althoff boys soccer celebrates Greenville Regional title

The Althoff Crusaders girls volleyball team was pressed to three sets for just the second time all season by the resilient Belleville East Lancers. Senior Emily Myatt helped the Crusaders to the win with a match-high 11 kills.
Belleville Township High School District 201 celebrated a century of high school football in Belleville, Illinois, on Saturday when Belleville West and Belleville East squared off in their annual rivalry game. The schools recognized members of the United States Armed Forces and players, alumni and coaches who were on the West campus for the big game.
Hamilton had 13 kills, Jordan Haussmann had seven and Yochum had six as the 24-0 Eagles knocked off the Nerinx Hall Markers 25-12, 25-19 Saturday to win the Belleville East Metro Classic volleyball tournament.