October 14, 2016 9:24 PM

Friday Night High School Scores

Cahokia vs Althoff at Lindenwood-Belleville, 7 p.m.

Granite City at Belleville West, 7 p.m.

O’Fallon 70, Belleville East 28

Belleville East at O’Fallon, 7 p.m.

Triad at Civic Memorial, 7 p.m.

Waterloo 26, Mascoutah 14

Edwardsville at Alton, 7 p.m.

Central 60, Wesclin 30

Columbia 55, Red Bud 14

Collinsville at East St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Highland at Jerseyville, 7 p.m.

Freeburg 42, Dupo 0

Mater Dei at St. Charles West, 7 p.m.

Sparta at Anna-Jonesboro, 7 p.m.

Flora at Carlyle, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Du Quoin, 7 p.m.

Murphysboro at Benton, 7 p.m.

Hillsboro at Litchfield, 7 p.m.

Carbondale at Marion, 7 p.m.

Metro-East Lutheran at Pawnee, 7 p.m.

Centralia at Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.

Vandalia at Pana, 7 p.m.

Greenville 36, Gillespie 6

Wood River at Nokomis, 7 p.m.

Carlinville at Southwestern, 7 p.m.

Columbia RB helps carry Eagles to fifth-straight Cahokia Conference title

