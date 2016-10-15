Nashville places second at Class A Girls State Golf Tournament

The Nashville Hornettes recent run of success at the Class A Girls State Golf Tournament continued on Saturday with a second place finish at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.
Juniors Hope Rueter and Rachel Kell finished tournament play with 36 hole totals of 168 and 169 respectively to lead a balanced attack as the Hornettes total of 683 was seven strokes off the pace by state champion Charleston.
The top two players on Nashville’s squad all year, Rueter, shot 86 in windy conditions at Red Tail Run on Saturday, while Kell carded an 85. Jill Guetersloh (173) and Sara Guetersloh (180) rounded out the top four totals for Nashville which won its fourth state tournament trophy in the last six years on Saturday.
The Hornettes won the Class A state crown in 2013.
“Four trophies in six years. That’s pretty good,’’ Nashville coach Doug Kell said on Saturday. “If you narrow down to one day tournaments, we would have won today because we had the lowest score by four shots. Unfortunetly we lost yesterday by 11 strokes and we end up second by seven strokes. We actually scored better yesterday (Friday), but we left some shots out there.
“I’m still very proud of the girls. We’ve also got a good nucleus coming back next year and so maybe we’ll make another run then.’’
Rueter had the best finish of any local player, finishing in a tie for 22nd with her total of 168. Roxana’s Bailey Sharpmack tied for 31st with a 170 score while Meg Schnoeker of Okawville (182) tied for 62nd place and Makensy Umscheid of Waterloo was tied for 82nd with a score of 197.
Class 2A girls
O’Fallon juniors Natalie Meinkoth and Emily Marrs put the finishing touch on sensational seasons with solid performances on Saturday as they led the Panthers to a tenth place finish at the IHSA Girls State Golf Tournament at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur.
Meinkoth shot 79 on Saturday to finish in a tie for 35th place with a score of 36 hole score of 157, while Marrs, finished with an 82 in windy conditions to tie for 39th place at 158.
Alyssa McMinn (167) and Brooke Boatman (170) rounded out the top four scores for the Panthers, who finished with a team score of 652. O’Fallon, which placed 12th in state last season, placed 10th this season and was 47 strokes behind state champion Wheaton Warrenville South (605).
Collinsville senior Abbey Burns tied for 54th (160), Kayla Weinacht of Edwardsville tied for 72nd (169), while Triad senior Brianna Benardin was in a tie for 92nd with a 176 score for two days.
Class 3A Boys
The top Class 3A boys golf program in southern Illinois has another all-state player. And his name is Ben Tyrrell.
The Southwestern Conference champion and dominant player in the metro-east for much of the season, Tyrrell shot a 4-over par 76 on a windy day at the Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington on Saturday and went on to tie for seventh in the Class 3A Boys State Golf Tournament.
Tyrrell, who shot 73 on Friday, finished with a 36 hole score of 149, seven strokes bhind Brendan O’Reilly of Hinsdale Central who shot 142 for his two rounds.
Edwardsville nearly had a second first team all-state player as junior Tanner White shot 79 on Saturday to place 11th with seven other players at 151. Led by Tyrrell and White, Edwardsville placed sixth in the 12 team competition with a two round score of 625. Hinsdale Central won the title with a 593 score.
Jon Ratterman (162 total) and Luke Babington (163) rounded out the Tigers top four scores.
Belleville East senior Austin Galloway tied for 81st place with a score of 168.
Class 2A Boys
The ‘16 Class 2A State Tournament at Weibring Golf Course in Normal will be remembered for one of near misses as three players from the metro-east are placed in the top 15, but none were first team all state selections.
Playing well for two days, first round co-leader Drew Sobol shot an 81 on Saturday and finished in a tie with six other players including Alex Gorman of Mascoutah and Dylan Davidson of Althoff.
Gorman shot a77 for the second straight day, while Davidson shot 76 on Saturday.
Mater Dei freshman Grant Goebel fired a 91 on Saturday, tying for 69th place with a two round score of 168.
