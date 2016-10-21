Althoff Defeats Triad

Triad's Devin Towns is brought down by Althoff's Stephon Belt and Bryson Strong during the first half of their game on Friday at Lindenwood University.
Althoff's CJ Coldon is swarmed by Triad defenders during the first half of their game on Friday at Lindenwood University.
Triad’s Ethan Salopek, Nick King and Will Zehnder close in on Althoff's CJ Coldon during the first half of their game on Friday at Lindenwood University. See a video and a gallery of photographs at bnd.com.
Althoff's Jaylon Bester outruns Triad's (10) Aric Crehan, (28) Payton Allison and Will Zehnder during the first half of their game on Friday at Lindenwood University.
Althoff QB Trey Mosley hands off to Jaylon Bester during the first half of their game against Triad on Friday at Lindenwood University.
Althoff head coach Ken Turner.
Triad's Devin Towns breaks away from Althoff's Stephon Belt during the first half of their game on Friday at Lindenwood University.
Triad's (48) Ethan Salopek and Nathan Clark close in on Althoff's CJ Coldon during the first half of their game on Friday at Lindenwood University.
Triad head coach Paul Bassler.
Traid QB Tommy Bauer during their game against Althoff on Friday at Lindenwood University.
Triad's Trever Nott scores during the first half of their game against Althoff on Friday at Lindenwood University.
