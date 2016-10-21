Kahoks defeat Tigers on penalty kicks, win regional title

1:17 Althoff football moves to 9-0 as receiver has a big night Pause

1:45 Waterloo soccer senior comes through against Marquette

2:16 Coach of the Year honors for Althoff boys basketball coach

2:43 Soccer semifinal between O'Fallon and Belleville East settled by penalty kicks

1:29 Edwardsville junior talks about winning conference volleyball title

0:42 Gibault boys soccer celebrates regional win over Freeburg

2:10 West RB's big game helps keep Maroons' playoff hopes alive

1:10 Columbia RB helps carry Eagles to fifth-straight Cahokia Conference title

1:58 Belleville East and O'Fallon football square off in conference matchup

0:58 Althoff boys soccer celebrates Greenville Regional title