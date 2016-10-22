Althoff, Edwardsville doubles teams place 4th

The dream of a state championship came to a screeching halt for a pair of metro-east area doubles combinations on Saturday at the girls state tennis tournament Saturday in suburban Chicago.
After four convincing wins in the first-ever Class 1A state finals, Althoff seniors Emma Melichar and Madelyn Skinner fell in the state semifinals and settled for fourth place. Edwardsville’s Morgan Colbert and Grace Desse also lost in the semifinal and placed foruth in the doubles at the Class 2A event.
The state finals marked the first time in state history that there were two classes for girls tennis. There will also be two classes in boys tennis in the spring
Class 1A
After dropping just one set in four mmatches, Skinner and Melichar fell against the best in the Chicago area. In their semifinal, the Althoff pair lost 6-2, 6-2 to Maddie Bauer and McCoy Hutchison of Joliet Catholic. Two hours later, they dropped a 6-1, 6-3 match against Isabel Schaefbauer and Abby Totten of Normal University.
Also claiming a top eight place was Kylie McCarthy of Triad. Seeded in the top eight heading into the state finals, McCarhy finished with a 5-2 mark in the state finals. McCarthy, the top singles player in southern Illinois, lost in the sixth round of consolation and finishes her senior year with a record of 32-3.
Class 2A
Taken to the limit in a pair of three set wins on Friday, Morgan Colbert and Grace Desse came up short in their quest of a state championship on Saturday.
Broken early in both sets, Desse and Colbert lost 6-3, 6-3 to Erika Oku and Megan Guenther of perennial state power Hinsdale Central in their semifinal. In the third place match, Desse and Colbert lost 6-2, 6-3 against ina Kondos and Elizabeth Ferdman of Lincolnshire Stevenson.
