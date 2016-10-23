Metro-east girls high school volleyball playoff schedules

Girls Volleyball
(seeds, records in parentheses)
Class 4A Playoffs
O’Fallon Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1: (8) Collinsville (9-17) vs. (9) Granite City (14-14-1), 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: (6) Belleville East (12-19-2) vs. (11) East St. Louis (5-25-1), 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 3: (2) O’Fallon (29-6) vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.
Match 4: (3) Belleville West (25-9) vs. Winner Match 2, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship
Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
Alton Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1: (7) Chatham Glenwood vs. (10) Alton (14-19-1), 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 2: (1) Edwardsville (28-6) vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.
Match 3: (4) Quincy vs. (5) Springfield, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship
Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Playoffs
Columbia Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1: (8) Triad (10-15-2) vs. (9) Central (17-18), 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: (6) Waterloo (21-8) vs. (12) Cahokia, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 3: (1) Columbia (33-0) vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.
Match 4: (4) Freeburg (23-9) vs. Winner Match 2, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship
Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
Mater Dei Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1: (7) Olney vs. (10) Centralia, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: (5) Mater Dei (17-14-2) vs. (11) Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 3: (2) Highland (29-4-1) vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.
Match 4: (3) Mascoutah (25-8) vs. Winner Match 2, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship
Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
Jerseyville Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1: (7) Jacksonville vs. (8) Jerseyville (9-20), 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: (6) Civic Memorial (13-12-1) vs. (12) Wood River, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 3: (1) Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.
Match 4: (4) Roxana (19-10) vs. Winner Match 2, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship
Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Playoffs
Chester Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1: (8) Sparta vs. (9) Trico, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: (5) Red Bud (12-18-3) vs. (10) Marissa (13-17), 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 3: (2) Gibault (17-17) vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.
Match 4: (3) Chester vs. Winner Match 2, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship
Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
Carlyle Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1: (7) Nashville (13-21) vs. (11) Dupo (7-21), 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 2: (1) Althoff (14-11) vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.
Match 3: (4) Wesclin (16-14-2) vs. (6) Carlyle (10-12-1), 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship
Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Playoffs
Valmeyer Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1: (7) Elverado vs. (11) Evansville Christ Our Savior Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 2: (2) Thompsonville vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.
Match 3: (3) Valmeyer (18-14) vs. (6) Steeleville, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship
Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.
Metro-East Lutheran Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1: (8) Madison vs. (9) Lovejoy, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: (7) Father McGivney vs. (11) O’Fallon First Baptist Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 3: (2) Christ Our Rock Lutheran vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.
Match 4: (4) Metro-East Lutheran (9-22-1) vs. Winner Match 2, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship
Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
Zeigler-Royalton Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1: (8) Christopher vs. (9) Galatia, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: (5) Crab Orchard vs. (10) Zeigler-Royalton, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 3: (1) Norris City-Omaha-Enfield vs. Winner Match 1, 5 p.m.
Match 4: (4) New Athens (19-12) vs. Winner Match 2, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship
Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
Woodlawn Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1: (6) Sandoval vs. (10) Odin, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 2: (1) Woodlawn vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.
Match 3: (3) Okawville (15-10) vs. (5) Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship
Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.
