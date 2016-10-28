Jacksonvillle upsets Waterloo to grab Class 2A Sectional Socceer title

For much of the 80 minutes of regulation and two 10 minute overtime periods of the Class 2A Waterloo Sectional Soccer Tournament on Friday, the host and defensding state champion Bulldogs fired shots at the Jacksonville goal from all angles.
But the Bulldogs couldn’t cash in.
Jacksonville junior Dawson Greene beat Waterloo goalie Ryan Stites with the fifth and final penalty kick to clinch the Crimsons stunning 2-1 win over Waterloo before a stunned partisan Bulldogs crowd at Waterloo High School. The Crimsons, who outscored Waterloo 5-3 in the penalty kick round, advance to the University of Illinois at Springfield Super-Sectional on Tuesday.
Waterloo, who unofficially finished with 21 shots on goal and had the better of the offensive play for most of the night, ends its season at 19-5.
Following Greene’s game clinching penalty kick, Waterloo players fell to the ground in disbelief that their dreams of defending the state title were gone.
“I’m at a loss for words. We had som many shots and godo chances to score tonight. We were around the goal, over it and I still have no idea how the shot by Phillip (Most) didn’t go in the net in the last minute of overtime. That ball hit the post and went around the net. It’s just tough to end it this way,’’ Waterloo coach Chad Holden said. “I’m still very proud of these kids and what they’ve accomplished. I’m sure their families are as well.’’
How it went
Jacksonville scored first in the opening six minutes of the game when Steven Albers beat Bulldogs goalie Trevor Coplin on a rebound of his own shot from point blank range.
The Bulldogs nearly got even when Dawson Holden missed from 20 yards out midway in the first half. But when Stites found Cole Kolner on a pass and Kolmer beat Crimsons goalie Garrett Flynn from 15 yards out with about 16 minutes left in the opening half, the score was tied at 1.
It would stay that way for the entire second half and two overtime periods. But with a little more then six minutes left in the first overtime period, the mommentum would shift to the Crimsons.
Following a skirmish in front of the Waterloo net, play was stopped and after a brief discussion, Coplin was issued a red card and was disqualified from the game. Freshman Sam Ward replaced Coplin and made three excellent saves in the final 14 minutes of the two overtime periods.
Holden said referees told him that Coplin threw a punch.
“That’s what I was told,’’ Holden said. “Ihere was one person in the stadium who saw a punch thrown......’’
Stites took over for Ward in goal in the penalty kick round and after Jacksonville took a 3-2 lead, Stites was stopped by Flynn who made a diving save. When the Crimons scored on their bnext two shots, they were in the supersectional
