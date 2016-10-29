High School Sports

Friday’s Illinois state football playoff scores

Here are Friday’s Illinois state football playoff scores, first for metro-east teams and then the entire state:

Friday’s Games

(local teams)

Class 8A

Edwardsville 23, Oak Park-River Forest 20, OT

Class 4A

Althoff 53, Carterville 14

Rochester 52, Civic Memorial 7

Taylorville 32, Marquette 24

Class 3A

Carlinville 76, Wood River 19

Illinois state playoff scores

Class 1A

Athens 60, Pawnee 22

Forreston 67, Luther North 0

Stark County 35, Westminster Christian 14

Class 2A

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 35, El Paso-Gridley 7

Class 3A

Farmington 40, Winnebago 36

Wilmington 51, Corliss 8

Class 4A

Aurora Central Catholic 20, Wheaton Academy 0

Genoa-Kingston 35, Coal City 10

Herscher 42, Illinois Valley Central 0

Manteno 28, Plano 10

Mt. Zion 41, Olney East Richland 0

Rockford Lutheran 34, Richmond-Burton 13

Class 5A

Hillcrest 28, Glenbard South 27

Peoria Central 21, Dunlap 9

Rich Central 28, Woodstock North 0

Woodstock Marian 49, Payton 14

Class 6A

Antioch 29, Wauconda 28

Cary-Grove 34, Wheeling 8

DeKalb 35, Marmion 20

Grayslake North 42, Lakes 28

Lake Forest 40, Riverside-Brookfield 7

Lemont 35, Oak Forest 13

Montini 41, St. Ignatius 8

Rock Island 17, Thornton Fractional South 14

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 57, Normal West 20

Shepard 41, Morgan Park 7

Class 7A

Benet Academy 23, Hoffman Estates 0

Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, Libertyville 17

Glenbard North 49, Pekin 0

Glenbrook North 17, Simeon 7

Lake Zurich 40, Machesney Park Harlem 0

Lincoln Way Central 50, Reavis 20

Rockford Auburn 22, St. Rita 21

Rolling Meadows 44, Thornwood 12

Class 8A

Barrington 28, Leyden 7

Huntley 21, Stevenson 20

Lyons 25, Naperville North 23

Maine South 42, West Aurora 40

New Trier 31, Marist 24

Oswego 10, Joliet West 9

St. Charles East 45, Lockport 0

