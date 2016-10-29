Here are Friday’s Illinois state football playoff scores, first for metro-east teams and then the entire state:
Friday’s Games
(local teams)
Class 8A
Edwardsville 23, Oak Park-River Forest 20, OT
Class 4A
Althoff 53, Carterville 14
Rochester 52, Civic Memorial 7
Taylorville 32, Marquette 24
Class 3A
Carlinville 76, Wood River 19
Illinois state playoff scores
Class 1A
Athens 60, Pawnee 22
Forreston 67, Luther North 0
Stark County 35, Westminster Christian 14
Class 2A
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 35, El Paso-Gridley 7
Class 3A
Farmington 40, Winnebago 36
Wilmington 51, Corliss 8
Class 4A
Aurora Central Catholic 20, Wheaton Academy 0
Genoa-Kingston 35, Coal City 10
Herscher 42, Illinois Valley Central 0
Manteno 28, Plano 10
Mt. Zion 41, Olney East Richland 0
Rockford Lutheran 34, Richmond-Burton 13
Class 5A
Hillcrest 28, Glenbard South 27
Peoria Central 21, Dunlap 9
Rich Central 28, Woodstock North 0
Woodstock Marian 49, Payton 14
Class 6A
Antioch 29, Wauconda 28
Cary-Grove 34, Wheeling 8
DeKalb 35, Marmion 20
Grayslake North 42, Lakes 28
Lake Forest 40, Riverside-Brookfield 7
Lemont 35, Oak Forest 13
Montini 41, St. Ignatius 8
Rock Island 17, Thornton Fractional South 14
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 57, Normal West 20
Shepard 41, Morgan Park 7
Class 7A
Benet Academy 23, Hoffman Estates 0
Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, Libertyville 17
Glenbard North 49, Pekin 0
Glenbrook North 17, Simeon 7
Lake Zurich 40, Machesney Park Harlem 0
Lincoln Way Central 50, Reavis 20
Rockford Auburn 22, St. Rita 21
Rolling Meadows 44, Thornwood 12
Class 8A
Barrington 28, Leyden 7
Huntley 21, Stevenson 20
Lyons 25, Naperville North 23
Maine South 42, West Aurora 40
New Trier 31, Marist 24
Oswego 10, Joliet West 9
St. Charles East 45, Lockport 0
