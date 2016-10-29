Mater Dei defeats Central

Mater Dei fans celebrate as Mater Dei quarterback Colin Schuetz scores in the second half of the Class 4A playoff game against Central.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Mater Dei's Jake Wieter carries the ball against Central during the Class 4A playoff game.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Mater Dei players, coaches and fans celebrate as Matt Spears makes an interception intended for Central's Bailey Stewart late in the 2nd half of the Class 4A playoff game.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Central's Dalton Wise is brought down by Mater Dei defenders Nic Seelhoefer and Trevor Johnson during the Class 4A playoff game.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Mater Dei quarterback Colin Schuetz works to break free from Central defenders during the Class 4A playoff game.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Central's Collin Thomas tries to get through the Mater Dei defense.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Central's Trevor Kohrmann is called for interference as Mater Dei's Matt Spears tries to make a catch near the endzone.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Central's Dalton Wise makes a one arm catch as Mater Dei's Jake Timmermann brings him down in the endzone for Central's only touchdown.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Central quarterback Hunter Toeben looks for an open man.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Central's Ben Rakers tries to break free from Mater Dei's Drew Toeben.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Mater Dei's Trever Johnson gets a push from his teammate Mason Toennies as he carries the ball against Central during the Class 4A playoff game.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Mater Dei's Trever Johnson carries the ball against Central during the Class 4A playoff game.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Mater Dei quarterback Colin Schuetz is brought down by Central defenders during the Class 4A playoff game.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com