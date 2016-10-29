Freeburg sweeps titles at Class 1A Metro East Lutheran Sectional Cross Country Championships

The Freeburg Midgets continued their dominance of southern Illinois Class 1A Cross Country on Saturday at the Metro East Lutheran Sectional at Southern Illinois Uniiversity at Edwardsville.
Parrish covered the challenging 3.1 mile course in 16 minutes 26 seconds for Freeburg, which finished with 42 points to easily outdistance Pinckneyville for the title. Ranked first in the Class 1A state poll, Freeburg along with third place Mater Dei are the local teams who qualified for the IHSA State Cross Country Championship on No. 5 at Detweiller Park in Peoria.
Freeburg also captured the girls title with 52 points on Saturday to finish ahead of Mater Dei and Nashville for the team title. All three schools advance to the state finals. Freeburg and Mater Dei are two of the four teams from the metro east area who will be represented by both their girls and boys teams at the state finals.
O’Fallon and Edwardsville also advanced both of their squads on Saturday at the Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional which was held at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.
Among the local individuals advancing in Class 1A were Tiffani Siekmann of Althoff, Sarozjani Hunter of (Belleville) Governor French Academy and Abby Riechmann of Okawville in the girls race and Javon Watkins of Metro East Lutheran in the boys race
At the Class 2A Decatur MacArthur Sectional
An all-state runner a year ago, Waterloo sophomore Jenna Schwartz won the Decatur MacArthur Sectional to lead the Bulldogs to the team title in the girls division at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur. With Schwartz finishing with a time of 17:31, the Bulldogs ended the day with 131 points to edge Urbana (139) for the team title.
Mascoutah, led by Melanie Cozzi and McKenzie Dixon, placed fifth and will be joining Waterloo at the state finals next week.
In the boys race, all-stater Ben Flowers of Jerseyville took the crown while Mascoutah senior Ethan Price also advanced to Detweiller Park.
At the Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional
Two of the state’s premier programs in any class, regional champion Edwardsville and O’Fallon earned trips to Detweiller Park once again a pair of top five performances.
In the girls race, Edwardsville placed third while O’Fallon was fourth. In the boys race, O’Fallon clinched a 14th straight trip to Peoria by placing second in the team competition, while Edwardsville was third.
Granite City sophomore Andrew O’Keefe placed 14th to earn a trip to Peoria.
Comments