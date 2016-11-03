Governor French Academy senior to compete in state cross country meet

1:53 Edwardsville's A.J. Epenesa is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete Pause

0:46 Police, friends, family and supporters gather for officer's funeral

1:32 Edwardsville kicker talks overtime playoff win over Oak Park

2:29 Let's warm up with knits

2:50 Hyatt Place hotel to be built next to Hofbrauhaus

4:13 Cardinals GM John Mozeliak and manager Mike Matheny talk season

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:29 St. John Bosco Children's Center expands to help more abused or neglected kids

1:19 Ameren crews repair natural gas line under North Green Mount Road