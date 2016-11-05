High School Sports

November 5, 2016 7:46 AM

Saturday’s high school football and volleyball playoff schedule

News-Democrat

Here is Saturday’s high school playoff schedule for metro-east football and volleyball teams. Scores will be updated here throughout the day:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Saturday’s Second Round Games

Class 8A

Edwardsville (9-1) at Oswego (10-0), 6 p.m.

Class 7A

Glenbard North (8-2) at East St. Louis (10-0), 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Highland (9-1) at Metamora (7-3), 2 p.m.

Morris (8-2) at Triad (7-3), 3 p.m.

Centralia (8-2) at Washington (8-2), 3 p.m.

Class 4A

Althoff (10-0) at Taylorville (8-2), 4 p.m.

Canton (8-2) at Columbia (10-0), 2 p.m.

Herrin (9-1) at Mater Dei (6-4), 1 p.m.

Friday’s Illinois Second Round Games

Class 3A

Newton 35, Pana 13

Class 4A

Genoa-Kingston 34, Rockford Lutheran 28

Johnsburg 49, Manteno 35

Rochester 63, Mt. Zion 21

Class 5A

Peoria High 96, Eisenhower 40

Woodstock Marian 30, Hillcrest 14

Class 6A

Lake Forest 24, St. Viator 21

Rock Island 62, Shepard 27

Class 7A

Rolling Meadows 23, Lincoln Way Central 13

Class 8A

St. Charles East 17, New Trier 10

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Saturday’s Matches

Class 2A Wesclin Super-Sectional

Althoff (21-11) vs. Newton (35-3), 1 p.m.

Class 3A Effingham Super-Sectional

Mascoutah (29-8) vs. Taylorville (27-12), 6 p.m.

