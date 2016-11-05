Saturday’s high school football and volleyball playoff schedule

Here is Saturday’s high school playoff schedule for metro-east football and volleyball teams. Scores will be updated here throughout the day:
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Saturday’s Second Round Games
Class 8A
Edwardsville (9-1) at Oswego (10-0), 6 p.m.
Class 7A
Glenbard North (8-2) at East St. Louis (10-0), 1 p.m.
Class 5A
Highland (9-1) at Metamora (7-3), 2 p.m.
Morris (8-2) at Triad (7-3), 3 p.m.
Centralia (8-2) at Washington (8-2), 3 p.m.
Class 4A
Althoff (10-0) at Taylorville (8-2), 4 p.m.
Canton (8-2) at Columbia (10-0), 2 p.m.
Herrin (9-1) at Mater Dei (6-4), 1 p.m.
Friday’s Illinois Second Round Games
Class 3A
Newton 35, Pana 13
Class 4A
Genoa-Kingston 34, Rockford Lutheran 28
Johnsburg 49, Manteno 35
Rochester 63, Mt. Zion 21
Class 5A
Peoria High 96, Eisenhower 40
Woodstock Marian 30, Hillcrest 14
Class 6A
Lake Forest 24, St. Viator 21
Rock Island 62, Shepard 27
Class 7A
Rolling Meadows 23, Lincoln Way Central 13
Class 8A
St. Charles East 17, New Trier 10
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Saturday’s Matches
Class 2A Wesclin Super-Sectional
Althoff (21-11) vs. Newton (35-3), 1 p.m.
Class 3A Effingham Super-Sectional
Mascoutah (29-8) vs. Taylorville (27-12), 6 p.m.
Comments