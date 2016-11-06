Freeburg places second at Class 1A Boys State Cross Country Meet

2:00 Estes, Thomas connect to give East St. Louis playoff win Pause

4:04 Blinded Belleville policeman Jon Brough talks about his struggles, triumphs

1:40 After 10 straight wins, Columbia loses to Canton in 4A football playoffs

1:53 Edwardsville's A.J. Epenesa is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete

1:32 Edwardsville kicker talks overtime playoff win over Oak Park

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:05 Belleville Animal Clinic features four female veterinarians

4:23 After son's heroin overdose and oxycodone prescription, parents search for answers

1:22 State's Attorney talks sentencing for man who shot at trooper