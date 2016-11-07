BND seeking information on area college recruits

The Belleville News-Democrat is asking area high school athletic directors, coaches and parents to submit information on players that have already made verbal commitments to colleges or will be signing on Wednesday during the NCAA early signing period.
Please submit the players names, year in school, position, and sport along with the name of the college they will be attending. Email information to Norm Sanders of the BND staff at nsanders@bnd.com as soon as possible and no later than 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The newspaper will be running a list of area recruits as in past years, so submit athletes’ information early to be included on this list.
Norm Sanders: 618-239-2454, @NormSanders
